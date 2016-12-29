Texas Football Recruiting: TE Reese Leitao Commits

Tight end prospect Reese Leitao announced his commitment to the Texas football program on Thursday night.

Over one week ago, we noted how tight end prospect Reese Leitao became a legitimate target for the Texas football program. He had decommitted from Nebraska a short time after visiting Austin and the new coaching staff. The Twitter note he left said that he would “reopen” his commitment.

Well, it seems that decision has been made. Leitao announced on Twitter that he would attend the University of Texas for school. He thanked all the programs that recruited him before making this choice to join Tom Herman’s new team.

Leitao is a 6-foot-4, 234-pound tight end who’s considered to be a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 34 overall tight end in the 2017 class and the 11th ranked player from Oklahoma. His overall ranking is 727th in the nation.

Bringing in a tight end adds to Herman’s power spread offense. Tyler McCloskey, the primary player at this position for Houston (Herman’s former employer), brought in 23 receptions for 233 yards. Texas didn’t have much production from tight end in 2016, so Leitao could be a welcome body to the offense, if he gets the playing time and doesn’t get redshirted.

Texas’ recruiting class for 2017 has now grown to 13 with the addition of Leitao. They most recently added offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, running backs Toneil Carter and Daniel Young, and tight end Cade Brewer. There’s also a chance they can add wide receiver Joshua Moore, who named Texas as one of his top options.

Who will be next on Texas’ recruiting list? Well, there’s still two days left to in 2016 before we head into January, a critical month for Herman’s first class as this means we’re getting closer to National Signing Day. Could someone like Moore sign next? Or may it be someone else?

