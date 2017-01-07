Texas Football Recruiting: TE Brevin Jordan Receives Offer

Tight end Brevin Jordan has received an offer to join Texas football as part of their 2018 recruiting class.

Brevin Jordan is one of the top tight end prospects in the nation for the 2018 class of football players. He is considered the No. 2 overall player at this position by 247Sports.com, as well as the No. 3 tight overall player in the state of Nevada and the No. 66 player on their National Composite. There had not been known interest from the Texas football program recently, but that changed on Friday night.

Jordan took to Twitter to announce that the Longhorns made him an offer to be part of their 2016 recruiting class. He captioned it, “ALL GLORY TO MY SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST. I’VE RECEIVED MY 20th FULL RIDE SCHOLARSHIP OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS.”

ALL GLORY TO MY SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST. ???????? I'VE RECEIVED MY 20th FULL RIDE SCHOLARSHIP OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS. #HookEm ???? pic.twitter.com/4k6iT98PJc — Brevin L. Jordan ™ (@Brevinjordan) January 7, 2017

This is the latest bit of Texas being aggressive with their recruiting efforts, especially for the 2018 class. They have not shown hesitation in targeting someone potentially out of their distance, location-wise. That does not mean someone like Jordan is guaranteed to commit, but it is worth it getting into the mix in case something develops down the line.

Texas has been in the tight end market during the 2017 recruiting process. They recently added three-star player Reese Leitao, who could factor into the mix for the upcoming season. Cade Brewer also committed to UT, so the position has seemingly become a point of emphasis for the Longhorns. This comes after a lack of production from tight end during the 2016 season under Charlie Strong.

Texas football has also added a handful of other pass-catching targets for the offense like Damion Miller, and running backs Daniel Young and Toneil Carter. So, this offense could have a somewhat different look with personnel and a new system under Tim Beck.

