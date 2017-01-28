Texas Football Recruiting: Taquon Graham Cancels Oklahoma Visit

Taquon Graham had been set to go to Oklahoma for an official visit, but plans changed when he met with the Texas Football staff.

When Tom Herman took over the Texas Football team in November, he inherited a handful of recruits from Charlie Strong’s tenure. This included quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver Damion Miller, athlete Montrell Estell, and defensive end Taquon Graham.

In September 2016, Graham had committed to Texas and became one of their first building blocks toward the 2017 recruiting class. However, once Herman and the new staff took over, this made the status of some of the already-committed players unknown. The only one that has left over the past month is defensive end Lagaryonn Carson, who dealt with off-the-field issues.

Well, just days before the 2017 National Signing Day, Graham had been set to take an official visit with rival Oklahoma. This would come just days after going to see TCU. However, according to Taylor Estes of Scout.com, this has been canceled. Graham met with Herman and defensive line coach Oscar Estes, who presumably convinced him to stay in Austin.

Texas HC Tom Herman & assistant Oscar Giles with commit Taquon Graham #HookEm pic.twitter.com/mAs9op7m8R — EJ Holland (@EJHolland247) January 25, 2017

This should lock up Graham as part of the 2017 class, with the potential of him signing his letter of intent soon. He would join other defensive commitments like inside linebacker Gary Johnson, cornerbacks Josh Thompson and Kobe Boyce, and defensive end Max Cummins.

Graham and Cummins may not be the only defensive ends to join Texas Football in 2017, however. Houston, TX native K’Lavon Chaisson remains a top target of the Longhorns. He’s a four-star prospect and the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas, via 247Sports.com’s rankings. Adding Chaisson would be the crown jewel of the players Herman has been able to bring in, someone that would be an intriguing addition to the rebuilding defense.

Retaining Taquon Graham is just one of many ways that the Longhorns will be active over the next few days. This recruiting process is important toward Year 1 of the Tom Herman era, and should continue to develop as we close in on National Signing Day.

This article originally appeared on