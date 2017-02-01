Texas Football Recruiting: Signing Day 2017 Commitment Schedule

What time will the recruits interested in joining Texas Football be making their announcement on National Signing Day?

Tom Herman and Texas Football will head into National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 1 with plenty to accomplish. This is potentially the biggest day of the college football year, as plenty of the remaining, unsigned recruits will announce which school they are joining for the next four years. Herman and the new staff got a late start since the November 2016 hiring, but have still put together an intriguing class beforehand.

However, there are still recruits to be had on National Signing Day for Texas Football. Some of them are considered four or five-star recruits by 247Sports, while others will fill out depth for 2017 class. Which of these players that Texas has eyed will be announcing their decision on Wednesday?

Stephan Zabie, offensive tackle – 11:00 a.m. ET

Chevin Calloway, cornerback – 11:00 a.m. ET

K’Lavon Chaisson, defensive end – 11:35 a.m. ET

Chaisson and Zabie are predicted by 247Sports.com to commit to Texas on National Signing Day. Calloway is favored to go to Arkansas.

Of course, there will be other players announcing where they will be headed to on Wednesday, including the ones going to the Longhorns. However, Calloway, Chaisson, and Zabie represent the top recruits from the list of scheduled announcements that Texas has targeted.

Chaisson has received the most buzz of the three as one of the top unsigned recruits. He’s a lanky defensive end at 6-foot-4 and around 220 pounds. Texas hosted him for a visit on January 20 and seem to be in good position to reel him in. However, schools like Colorado, Florida, and LSU all hosted the Houston native for an official visit.

Zabie would represent the highest profile, offensive lineman that UT gets a commitment out of. Schools like Ole Miss and UCLA are also chasing him, so it may come down to the wire on Wednesday to find out where one of the top 2017 offensive linemen goes.

Eyes will be on Texas Football and these announcements on National Signing Day. Who will commit?

