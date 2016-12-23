Texas Football Recruiting: RB Daniel Young Commits

Running back Daniel Young has flipped his commitment from Houston to Texas, the school’s second player added on Friday.

Earlier Friday, three-star tight end Cade Brewer announced that he had flipped from SMU to Texas shortly after taking an unofficial visit. This grew the list of players heading to Austin to 10, the third of which joining under the new Tom Herman regime.

Well, one more commitment can be added to make this 11 for the 2017 season.

According to 247Sports, running back Daniel Young, who had been committed to Houston, has flipped his decision. He will be headed to Texas after announcing his de-commitment earlier this week.

This flip is notable as Herman recruited Young during his two years as Houston head coach, so he convinced him enough to make the switch. This is a three-star running back who stands at 6-foot, 210 pounds. 247Sports has him rated as the No. 63 running back in the country and No. 130 overall prospect in Texas.

Young going to Texas means he’s the second running back that the school has added this offseason. They already picked up former Georgia commitment Toneil Carter. With D’Onta Foreman heading to the NFL, these two will make up the committee of tailbacks that try to fill the void of over 2,000 rushing yards. This is along with Chris Warren III being around if he recovers from a knee injury that cost him most of the season.

This group of commitments is steadily turning this first class of Herman’s into a success on paper. They are now ranked at No. 30 in the nation and third in the Big 12, a steep increase from what it had been just one week ago. With all the moves that the new coaching staff is making, their position as a top recruiting class may continue to grow in the coming weeks and months.

