Texas Football Recruiting: National Signing Day Primer, LHN TV Schedule & more

Texas Longhorns National Signing Day is almost here. Get ready with our primer on what to expect on Tom Herman’s first National Signing Day in Austin.

On Wednesday, we will find out where the top high school recruits are going, who flipped from one school to the other, and who finished with the #1 recruiting class in college football.

As the Letters of Intent (LOI) come in, the Texas Longhorns Football team will put the finishing touches on Tom Herman’s first signing class as new head coach.

Former head coach Charlie Strong started the process for 2017 before he was fired. Now, Herman is looking to catch some big fish that are still out there.

Texas Longhorns National Signing Day Schedule

All of the festivities begin Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m. CST. Longhorn Network has lined up four hours of live coverage with reaction to the 2017 class. Nationally, ESPNU will also be checking in on the Longhorns class as part of their NSD coverage.

There will be more LHN coverage throughout Wednesday. The current TV schedule includes three separate blocks of programming.

7:00 to 11:00 a.m.: Live Coverage of National Signing Day. Verbal commitments will become official and recruits who are still out there will make their decisions.

2:00 to 3:00 p.m.: Tom Herman will host the Texas Football Signing Day Press Conference. Herman will review his first recruiting class as Longhorns head coach

7:00 to 8:00 p.m.: LHN will air a special edition of “Longhorn Extra This Week.” The hosts will review the 2017 signing class with a position break down and expert analysis.

If you are unable to watch LHN live at work, school, or on the road, we have you covered with full coverage on Wednesday. Stick with us at HookemHeadlines.com, our Twitter @HookemHeadlines, and on Facebook.

Texas Football National Signing Day Information

Before National Signing Day takes place on Wednesday, be sure to read up on where Texas Football stands.

In terms of moving up the recruiting rankings, Texas is currently ranked #28 by 247Sports, #32 by USA Today Sports, and #37 by Rivals.

There is a lot of room to move up the rankings, but Texas is short on scholarships because the team is already loaded with sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

Tom Herman and his staff should make this a Top 25 Class by the end of this day. But, if they want to finish in the Top 10, the Longhorns need to grab a few of the big prizes who are still deciding on their college football future.

