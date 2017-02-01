Texas Football Recruiting: National Signing Day 2017 Commitment Tracker

Follow along with Texas Football’s recruiting throughout National Signing Day 2017.

Just two months in, perhaps Tom Herman’s most important day as head coach of Texas Football will be Wednesday, February 1. This is National Signing Day, the biggest recruiting event of the year. It will see Herman look to lock in unsigned players to build up his first class in Austin.

So far, Herman has brought in the likes of inside linebacker Gary Johnson, running back Toneil Carter, tight end Reese Leitao, and defensive end Max Cummins, among others. This has pushed their recruiting class to the No. 25 in the nation on 247Sports.com’s ranking.

Carter is potentially the most interesting of the group. With D’Onta foreman off to the NFL, it could be the former Georgia commitment’s running back job to lose in 2017. He enrolled early and may be able to get a head-start on claiming the starting role.

Johnson is the top inside linebacker among the JUCO recruits. He should step in as a starter and allow other players to move into more natural positions, which should benefit the new-look defense in later this fall.

Heading into National Signing Day, Herman and the staff will look to add to a steady group of commitments already. Below is the live recruiting tracker from 247Sports that will have the list of players updated throughout the day.

The one big add to this list could be defensive lineman K’Lavon Chaisson. He’s regarded as one of the top recruits remaining and is projected to commit to Texas. The answer on if this comes to fruition on National Signing Day remains to be seen.

Another addition could be wide receiver Jordan Pouncey. He remains uncommitted, but visited Texas on January 20. If he joins the Longhorns, he would join Damion Miller and Montrell Estell as wideouts that have already signed on for 2017.

Texas Football’s National Signing Day will be one to follow throughout Wednesday. Who will end up donning the burnt orange colors?

This article originally appeared on