Texas Football Recruiting: Longhorns Get Big Recruit on Monday

Offensive Lineman Sam Cosmi announced Monday that he is committed to the Texas Longhorns.

Texas Football needed to add an Offensive Lineman to their 2017 Recruiting Class. Head coach Tom Herman got his man in Houston product Sam Cosmi.

“I am so excited and proud to say I will be a Longhorn!” Cosmi tweeted Monday afternoon. “God is so good! #HookEm.”

Cosmi joins Derek Kerstetter out of San Antonio as the current offensive lineman in the Texas Football 2017 recruiting class. Cosmi’s signing will become official on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Sam Cosmi Should Compete for O-Line Spot

Sam Cosmi is a big, physical lineman listed at 6’6″ and 275 pounds. Cosmi should compete for one of the available slots on the Texas Longhorns O-Line.

The Longhorns O-Line is currently held down by returning starters Zach Shackelford, Patrick Vahe, and Connor Williams. Under a new coaching staff, Cosmi has a chance to join that trio in 2017.

According to his scouting tape, Cosmi looks a lot like Connor Williams being able to establish a solid base, drive defenders off the line, open holes for RBs, and get down the field on screen passes.

Controversy Over Cosmi Commit?

Sam Cosmi was also considering the University of Houston before flipping to Texas Football. Of course, new Longhorns coach Tom Herman was in charge of the Cougars before taking the Texas job.

Cosmi coming out of the Houston market will stir up more controversy over whether Herman is poaching recruits from his former school.

The Cougars are loading up on talent, though, under former Texas QB Major Applewhite. It’s quite the interesting situation for the Longhorns and Cougars competing for talent when Herman knows the Cougars staff so well. And, when the Cougars are now headed by a Longhorns Legend like Applewhite.

