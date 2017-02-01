Texas Football Recruiting: K’Lavon Chaisson Trending Toward LSU

K’Lavon Chaisson may not be the guarantee he once was to join the Texas Football program on National Signing Day.

Defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson had been predicted to join the Texas Football program for a number of weeks by 247Sports.com. He’s a prospect out of Houston, TX and has been a high riser over the past few weeks, becoming one of the top uncommitted players available heading into National Signing Day.

Well, it seems like things are trending in the opposite direction for Chaisson. 247Sports now has LSU as the favorite for the North Shore High School star. He took a visit to Baton Rouge, LA on January 13. The official decision will be made at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Losing out on Chaisson would be a disappointment for Texas on National Signing Day. They already lost offensive tackle Stephan Zabie, who also trended away from UT and joined UCLA on Wednesday morning. So things could continue to trend down if they lost out on the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end.

Texas isn’t without defensive lineman already, however. They picked up Taquon Graham early in the process, who committed when Charlie Strong was the head coach. Max Cummins joined Texas in the middle of January and Jamari Chisolm also landed in Austin as well, so there is some depth being built in the trenches. However, Chaisson would likely be the top player to commit among the defensive lineman, if he starts trending toward Tom Herman and Co.

There’s still time before the decision and Chaisson could always end up choosing the Longhorns. If so, it would represent a home run for Texas Football and push their recruiting class up in national recognition. Will they be able to add this four-star prospect to the mix before the end of the day?

