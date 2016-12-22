Texas Football Recruiting: JUCO CB Kendall Sheffield Listening to the School

The top JUCO cornerback Kendall Sheffield may end up coming to Austin to play for Texas.

Kendall Sheffield is considered one of the best JUCO cornerbacks heading into the 2017 recruiting class. After one semester at Blinn College, he’s on the move again and reportedly had Ohio State and Texas A&M high on his wishlist. That may be changing, though, with Texas potentially jumping into the mix.

According to Matej Sis of 247Sports, Sheffield is apparently listening to the Longhorns and delaying speaking to the Aggies. Sis called this recruit “one of the strangest recruitments I’ve followed.” There doesn’t seem to be a timetable on when he could make his college decision.

Kendall Sheffield has one of the strangest recruitments I've followed. Keeps delaying on A&M to listen to UT. I'm switching my CB to UT. — Matej Sis (@MatejS247) December 22, 2016

If Sheffield joins Texas, he would be their second JUCO commitment after kicker Joshua Rowland signed his letter of intent last Wednesday. Eight players are currently committed for the 2017 season. UT joined the mix for this cornerback in late November after making him an offer. Visits to TCU and Texas A&M would follow this earlier in December. He also previously Ohio State in November.

Sheffield is considered the No. 1 overall JUCO cornerback prospect by 247Sports.com. He’s ranked No. 4 among JUCO players in the National Composite and second in the state of Texas.

After winning a National Championship with the University of Alabama earlier in 2016, Sheffield transferred to Blinn College in August. Before that, he had been considered a five-star prospect in 2015 coming out of the state of Texas.

At Blinn, Sheffield finished with 31 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and two touchdowns. He also added two returns for scores during the 2016 season.

Texas’ recruiting class is continuing to develop as we near 2017. Tom Herman and Co. seem to be busy with putting together the next group of Longhorns, which should get mostly finalized as we move closer to National Signing Day.

