Texas Football Recruiting: Jordan Pouncey Picks Texas to Cap 2017 Class

WR Jordan Pouncey committed to the Texas Longhorns on National Signing Day.

Jordan Pouncey, a three-star WR out of Florida, picked the Longhorns over Miami, Notre Dame, and Florida. Pouncey made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at his high school after airing a highlight video.

New Texas Football head coach Tom Herman needed this one after the Longhorns were snubbed by three elite Texas high school recruits earlier in the day.

Ironically, a WR out of Florida saved the day when Herman was unable to land Texas recruits K’Lavon Chaisson, Chevin Calloway, and Stephan Zabie.

What Does Jordan Pouncey Bring to Texas Football?

Jordan Pouncey brings exceptional speed at the WR position to Texas. Pouncey is listed at 6’2″ and 185 pounds, which makes him an ideal slot WR.

Pouncey can absolutely fly when he gets the ball in his hands and he has the ability to make defenders miss. This also makes him an ideal candidate to try out as a Punt or Kick Returner.

It will be interesting to see how new Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck incorporates Pouncey and Texas’ other top WR recruit, Damion Miller, into the scheme.QB Shane Buechele should also be happy to have another weapon to throw to the ball to.

