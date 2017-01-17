Texas Football Recruiting: DE Max Cummins Commits

Defensive end prospect Max Cummins has committed to Texas football as part of their 2017 recruiting class.

Texas Football has been hot on the recruiting trail since Tom Herman has taken over as head coach. However, they’ve been a bit quiet since flipping a handful of players like Toneil Carter, Derek Kerstetter, and Cade Brewer to bring the Class of 2017 to 13 players.

Well, a 14th commitment can now be included into the upcoming group of prospects. Defensive end Max Cummins would announce on Twitter that he will be a Longhorn. He wrote out a message on the social media page indicating this. This included Cummins thanking coaches who recruited him. He then talked about his family, coaches and others for helping him realize his dream of playing Division I college football. To cap it off, UT’s newest commitment said he would take an official visit to Austin on the 20th.

IM OFFICIALLY A LONGHORN ????‼️????‼️ pic.twitter.com/Zfxmlm0S0l — Max Cummins (@MaxCummins40) January 18, 2017

The Texas football staff had a visit with Cummins on Tuesday, and it went so well that he accepted the opportunity to attend the school later this year.

According to 247Sports.com, Cummins is the No. 92-ranked strong-side defensive end in the 2017 class. He’s also the No. 293 player in the state of Texas. However, as the site also noted, Baylor and TCU had been in the mix for the 6-foot-6, 255-pound lineman. The Bears even made an offer.

Texas now has two defensive ends committed, with the other being Taquon Graham. He’s a holdover from the Charlie Strong era. Others could also join the group as we near National Signing Day in early February.

The addition of Cummins adds up to what is looking like an intriguing recruiting class for Herman’s first season in Austin. Who else could join over the next few weeks?

