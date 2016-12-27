Texas Football Recruiting: DE Lagaryonn Carson Decommits

One of Texas football’s top recruits for 2017, Lagaryonn Carson, is no longer with the program.

Lagaryonn Carson had been one of the top recruits for the Texas football program’s 2017 class. He committed way back in October 2015 when Charlie Strong was the head coach. Carson’s status had been quiet since Strong got fired and Tom Herman took over at the end of November.

According to 247Sports.com, Carson’s relationship with the Longhorns has ended. He has decommitted from the school as the two sides went in a “different direction.” The report notes that there were multiple things off the field that contributed to this. The Crystal Ball Prediction for this defensive end prospect is now at 100 percent for Texas A&M.

Carson is a four-star prospect from Texarkana, TX, and is considered to be a strong-side defensive end. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 3 strong-side defensive end in the nation and No. 8 overall in Texas. He’s No. 64 in the National Composite.

The loss of Carson marks the first player that has decommitted since Herman became the head coach. This comes after the school has been busy getting athletes to commit like running backs Daniel Young and Toneil Carter, and tight end Cade Brewer. Offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter also recently committed to the program. This now puts the list of commitments for 2017 at 11 with five four-star recruits remaining on the team. They also moved down to the No. 40 overall class.

Carson is a loss for Texas’ class, as they no longer have a defensive end committed for 2017. However, they have offers out to K’Lavon Chiasson and Ryan Johnson, both of whom are considered to be four-star athletes. Could either one of them join the school?

Texas’ recruiting process will continue to roll on as we near the new year. Who will be the next one to commit?

