Texas Football Recruiting: DE K’Lavon Chaisson Puts School in Top 2

Defensive end prospect K’Lavon Chaisson seems close to making his decision, with Texas football among the final two choices.

Defensive end prospect, K’Lavon Chaisson has been on Texas football’s recruiting radar for a while. Back when Charlie Strong was the school’s head coach, Chaisson made an official visit on January 20. He then had Colorado and USC welcome him before seemingly going quiet for the remainder of the year.

Well, it seems North Shore high school product is getting closer to making his decision for 2017. He posted on Twitter that his decision is down to two schools: Texas and LSU. This included a brief message saying he’s only taking official visits to Texas and LSU. He concluded with asking for “no interviews.” No timetable was given for a decision either.

Top 2 …Top 2 … Top 2 ???? Fire ???? edit by @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/J19gR4iZCP — K'Lavon Chaisson (@WhosThatGuy4) December 31, 2016

Chaisson is considering the No. 6 weak-side defensive end in the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com. He’s ranked No. 11 overall in the state of Texas and No. 87 in the National Composite. The website’s Crystal Ball Prediction is also at 67 percent for the Longhorns and 17 for LSU.

If Chaisson chooses the Texas football program, he would join fellow defensive end, Lagaryonn Carson who looked like he had decommitted. Then he squashed the rumors.

As for December 31, Texas has 13 players committed for the 2017 class. Plenty of them have flipped from previous decisions as well, including Cade Brewer, Toneil Carter, and Derek Kerstetter. With National Signing Day approaching in the early part of the year, this number should only increase as Tom Herman looks to develop his first team to put on the field next fall.

Would you want to see Chaisson don a Texas uniform?

This article originally appeared on