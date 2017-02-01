Texas Football Recruiting: Chevin Calloway Latest Not to Join DBU

Highly ranked defensive back Chevin Calloway announced on National Signing Day that he is heading to Arkansas.

Chevin Calloway was the latest recruit to leave the state of Texas to play college football elsewhere.

Calloway, who was the #11 ranked DB according to ESPN, selected Arkansas over the Texas Longhorns and Nebraska. Calloway announced his decision on ESPNU’s national broadcast.

It was the second high school player from the state of Texas to pick an out-of-state school on national TV. Earlier in the day, lineman Stephan Zabie picked UCLA over Texas.

Chevin Calloway Could Have Enhanced DBU

The Texas Longhorns already have three stud DBs in the 2017 recruiting class. Chevin Calloway would have joined Kobe Boyce, Josh Thompson, and Montrell Estell.

However, new head coach Tom Herman has now lost three other DB prospects. Calloway joins recent snubs Javelin Guidry and Amik Robertson.

Texas is trying to re-establish that “DBU” label following the likes of Earl Thomas, Michael Huff, and Michael Griffin. It appears that the Longhorns will settle for a nice trio of Boyce, Thompson, and Estell as they try to rebuild the image of Texas Football on a national level.

