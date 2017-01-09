Texas Football Recruiting: CB Jalen Green Receives Offer

A player from the 2018 recruiting class has been made an offer from the Texas football program.

Texas football’s 2017 recruiting is coming into full swing with National Signing Day approaching in just a few weeks. However, they have shown a focus on the 2018 class as well, with multiple players receiving offers over the past few weeks.

Well, it is time to add another recruit to the mix. Jalen Green, a cornerback from the 2018 class, announced that Texas has made him an offer to join the school.

Blessed to announce that I have officially been offered by The University Of Texas #Longhorns pic.twitter.com/dHOOUUynxV — Jalen Green (@jaygreen__) January 9, 2017

According to 247Sports.com, Green is a four-star prospect and the No. 11 overall cornerback in the 2018 class. The website also rates the Houston, TX native No. 62 in their National Composite.

Green is among multiple other prospects that have received offers to join Texas in 2018 under Tom Herman. Offensive lineman Barton Clement announced that he is considered going to UT just a few weeks ago. Tight end Brevin Jordan also received an offer recently.

One of the top wide receiver prospects, Jordan Moore, would say that Texas is among the schools he is looking at for next year as well, although there are a handful of other options on his list. Then there is fellow wideout Brennan Eagles, who would say that he is looking at joining them as part of the future recruiting class too.

This continues to show the aggressive stance that Herman and Co. have taken toward making the future recruiting classes stacked with talent. It will take some time and will not be an overnight success, but there is potential for these future Texas teams that this new staff will manage.

Is Texas football’s recruiting process going in the right direction? Who will they target next to join them in 2018?

