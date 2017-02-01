Texas Football Recruiting: 2018 RB Keaontay Ingram Receives Offer

Amidst the 2017 National Signing Day activity, Texas Football made an offer to 2018 running back Keaontay Ingram.

National Signing Day has been a deep dive for every college football team with trying to sign players to join their 2017 recruiting class. This has seen Texas Football walk out with Jordan Chisholm, but lost out on the likes of offensive lineman Stephan Zabie and cornerback Chevin Calloway.

Well, Texas is continuing to place an eye on 2018 with the 2017 recruiting class starting to wrap up. ’18 running back Keaontay Ingram announced on Twitter that he received an offer from UT on Wednesday. This comes about one week after fellow future prospects Ron Tatum and Casey Thompson received offers. Brevin Jordan also previously received an offer.

Blessed to receive a offer from TEXAS !! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/w73HgnqASZ — keaontay ingram (@keaontay_ingram) February 1, 2017

Ingram is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com. He’s the No. 24 running back for 2018 and No. 437 in the National Composite rankings.

The Longhorns will probably make offers to players at just about every position. However, it’s interesting that this is someone at the running back position. Tom Herman has recruited and received commitments out of Toneil Carter, one of the top tailbacks from the 2017 class, and Daniel Young. Both are joining Chris Warren III and Kyle Porter in what could be a crowded group in the post-D’Onta Foreman era.

Things could always change in the 2017 season, however. Players may get injured, roles might change, and others could transfer. So, if Ingram decides to commit, which probably wouldn’t be for a while given how early we are in the 2018 process, then he would add some insurance in the backfield.

The 2018 recruiting class has yet to come together for Texas Football, but it’s still early and we probably won’t see anyone commit until later on in the year. Could Ingram or the other players that have received offers be wearing the Burnt Orange by next year?

