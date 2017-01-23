Texas Football: Malcom Brown Heading to Super Bowl LI

Malcom Brown will be representing Texas Football in the upcoming Super Bowl LI.

Malcom Brown has been a member of the New England Patriots since the 2015 NFL Draft. They selected him at No. 32 in the first round after winning the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

Well, just two years later, the former Texas Longhorn is headed to his first-ever Super Bowl appearance. His Patriots would face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game on Sunday night. From start to finish, they would control the Steelers and defeat them, 36-17. This saw Brown have four tackles, one of which had been for a loss.

The New England defense would be stout against the run. They only gave up 54 rushing yards, partly due to Le’Veon Bell leaving the game early with a groin injury. This led to DeAngelo Williams stepping in and picking up 34 yards on 14 carries.

With this win, Brown and the Patriots will now move on to Super Bowl LI to face the Atlanta Falcons, who defeated the Green Bay Packers earlier in the day. This is the ninth AFC Championship for the Patriots in their team’s history as well.

An interesting note on this is that the Super Bowl is being played at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. Brown didn’t play too far from them before joining Texas in 2012. So, this may be somewhat of a homecoming for the former All-American defensive lineman. If his team wins the Super Bowl, he’ll be able to take the Lombardi Trophy back to Brenham, TX too.

On February 5, Malcom Brown and the Patriots will take on the Falcons for the right to become champions of the 2016 football season. The defensive front will look to get pressure on Matt Ryan, Tevin Coleman, and Devonta Freeman in the backfield to shake up the red-hot Atlanta offense. How much of a part will Brown play in this?

