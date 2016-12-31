Texas Football: Longhorns All-Time Leading Rushers

Who makes up the best statistical leaders among running backs in Texas football’s history?

Texas football has a heavy history of running backs coming through the program, especially over the past two decades. Plenty of these players have gone onto success in the NFL too, making the school look even better in that regard.

The 2016 season saw D’Onta Foreman emerge for Texas with over 2,000 rushing yards, ranking himself up there with some of the best in program history. Who did he join after his spectacular year, though?

Below is a list of the top 25 running backs in Texas football history, ranked by all-time rushing total:

Ricky Williams – 6,279 yards, 72 touchdowns Cedric Benson – 5,540 yards, 64 touchdowns Earl Campbell – 4,443 yards, 40 touchdowns Jamaal Charles – 3,328 yards, 36 touchdowns Chris Gilbert – 3,231 yards, 28 touchdowns Vince Young – 3,127 yards, 37 touchdowns Roosevelt Leaks – 2,923 yards, 26 touchdowns A.J. Jones – 2,874 yards, 27 touchdowns D’Onta Foreman – 2,782 yards, 20 touchdowns Malcolm Brown – 2,678 yards, 24 touchdowns Eric Metcalf – 2,661 yards, 23 touchdowns Jonathan Gray – 2,607 yards, 17 touchdowns Hodges Mitchell – 2,572 yards, 19 touchdowns Adrian Walker – 2,473 yards, 17 touchdowns Phil Brown – 2,102 yards, 16 touchdowns Darron Norris – 2,079 yards, 12 touchdowns Marty Akins – 1,963 yards, 26 touchdowns Jim Bertelsen – 1,770 yards, 20 touchdowns Shon Mitchell – 1,725 yards, 14 touchdowns Selvin Young – 1,713 yards, 25 touchdowns John Walker – 1,641 yards, 17 touchdowns Darryl Clark – 1,604 yards, 3 touchdowns Colt McCoy – 1,571 yards, 20 touchdowns Cody Johnson – 1,455 yards, 36 touchdowns Donnie Little – 1,306 yards, 11 touchdowns

By far, the highest total is Ricky Williams at 6,279 career yards during his four seasons in Austin. He went on to be a top pick for the New Orleans Saints in the 1995 NFL Draft, and lasted about 10 years in the league. Williams would have five 1,000-yard seasons and last played in 2011 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Cedric Benson is the only other Texas running back to have topped 5,000 rushing yards for his career. He then went on to the NFL and got drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2004, but never broke out the way he did in school. The Midland native last played in 2012 with the Green Bay Packers.

Who was your favorite running back from these top rushers?

