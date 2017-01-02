Texas Football: Garrett Gilbert Signs with Oakland Raiders

Former Texas football quarterback Garrett Gilbert will apparently be heading to the Oakland Raiders.

Since transferring from Texas and leaving Ole Miss for the NFL in 2014, Garrett Gilbert hasn’t found much success. He got drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the 6th round of the selection show, but would bounce around to the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions over the next few seasons.

Well, it seems that Gilbert is going to reappear in the NFL again, and may have a critical role to play as soon as next weekend. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 25-year-old is set to sign with the Oakland Raiders.

Source: #Raiders are flying in FA QB Garrett Gilbert and he’s expected to sign on their practice squad. Could be active later this week — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

Gilbert’s agent, Leigh Steinberg also confirmed this:

This comes after the Raiders lost quarterbacks Derek Carr and Matt McGloin to injuries over the past few weeks. Carr suffered a broken leg near the end of December, likely putting him out for the entire NFL postseason. McGloin had been set to take over, but suffered a shoulder injury in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos. This led to former Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook entering the game. If McGloin isn’t good to go for the AFC Wild Card playoff game, Cook will likely make his first career NFL start.

Of course, if there’s another injury, then Gilbert could make his way onto the field. That’s if he gets activated from the practice squad. However, given the injuries to the top two signal callers, this would seem somewhat likely to happen.

This could be the opportunity that the former Texas quarterback needs if he wants to make an impact in the NFL. It’s quite the long-shot, but if an injury to Cook occurs on Saturday, then it may be Gilbert’s time to shine against the Texans.

