Texas Football Fans Drink More Beer Than Anyone in College Football

Texas football fans apparently drink more beer than any other fanbase in the nation.

Texas football has not had the greatest go of it for the past three season. They finished with records below .500 in each of Charlie Strong’s three seasons as the Longhorns head coach, eventually leading to his firing in November 2016. This kept the team out of the postseason each of the past two years, which did not sit well.

The 2016 season did see Texas accomplish quite a feat, though, one that may not have originally come to mind. According to the Wall Street Journal, UT fans drink more beer than anyone else in college football. Through their six home games in 2016, those who attended drank a total of 104,106 bottles of Miller Lite. Other schools are still having their numbers tallied up and this does not include the SEC, who do not sell beer at their games.

This comes after Texas football games had a 70 percent increase in alcohol sales last year, leading to them making $1.3 million from this (h/t HookEm.com).

Are these beer sales tied to the down season? That is difficult to tell. However, it certainly seems that the Texas football fans, ages 21 and up, enjoyed beer very much throughout the season.

How will these numbers look in 2017? If Texas has an improved football season, might the numbers go down under Tom Herman’s first year as head coach? It will be interesting to see once we potentially look at these statistics around one year from now.

