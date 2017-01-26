Texas Football Big 12 Opener Bumped to Thursday

Texas Football will open Big 12 Conference Play on a Thursday Night

The first Big 12 conference game for Texas Football head coach Tom Herman will be played on a Thursday night.

The Longhorns Athletic department announced Thursday that the Horns will play Iowa State on Thursday, September 28 in Ames. Previously, the game was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30.

Texas did not announce which TV partner will air the game.

The game against the Cyclones will complete the first quarter of the season. Texas Football opens at home against Maryland and San Jose State, travels to USC on Sept. 16, and has a bye week before the new mid-week contest against Iowa St.

Texas Football Has Thursday History vs. Iowa State

Texas also played a rare non-Thanksgiving Thursday night game against the Cyclones in 2013. Texas snuck out a 31-30 win thanks to late-game heroics and some controversy that essentially saved Mack Brown’s job. At least for the rest of the season.

This time, the Horns will look to avenge an awful road loss to the Cyclones in 2015. In the previous Ames meeting, Iowa St. shut out the Longhorns 24-0. The Horns only gained 204 total yards in the game coached by Charlie Strong.

Now, Tom Herman will now get his first crack at Big 12 play in prime time. It will also be a homecoming for Herman, who was Offensive Coordinator for the Cyclones from 2009-2011.

