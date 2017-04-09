Texas Football: 5 Longhorns to watch in 2017 spring game

Tom Herman brings in renewed excitement and expectations to Austin for 2017. Which five Texas football players should we watch for in the spring game?

The Texas sideline will look very different in 2017 with the arrival of Tom Herman from Houston. Herman takes over for Charlie Strong after three less than ideal seasons in Austin. Herman joins the Longhorns after two very successful years at Houston that included a Peach Bowl win over Florida State in 2015.

Texas definitely has a veteran team returning with most of two deep from 2016 returning. The biggest loss on offense will be that of D’Onta Foreman who left school early for NFL. On the defensive side of the ball the loss of Dylan Haines is the biggest loss. Haines was a leader on defense that struggles at times.

So, lets look at some players to keep an eye on in the 2017 spring game for the Longhorns.

5

Shane Buechele QB, Texas

Shane Buechele stormed onto the college football scene last year with an exciting win over Notre Dame.

However, he had some ups and downs as the season progressed. Buechele threw for 2,958 yards and 21 TDs along with 11 interceptions. With a new coaching staff and influx of recruits there appears to be a QB competition brewing. Buechele looks to end that competition early in spring and not let it linger into Fall camp.

Keep an eye on Buechele to see if he can develop and improve to solidify starting job heading into his sophomore season.

4

Sam Ehlinger QB, Texas

Part of the QB competition will be from incoming freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger is a local product playing his high school football at Austin Westlake. Coming off of an injury-plagued senior season where Ehlinger had knee surgery and a thumb injury that ended his season. While Ehlinger was a longtime Longhorn commit, he definitely is a Tom Herman jewel in his first class.

Ehlinger, a mid-year enrollee, was one of the top quarterbacks in the state and was highly recruited by many schools. Herman had his eye on him while and Houston and is keenly aware of his ability.

With the uncertainty in the quarterback position coming into spring and the Longhorns flirtations with LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris and rumors of interest in Malik Zaire, the quarterback battle will be one to definitely keep and eye on this spring. Although Buechele had a solid freshman season, nothing is guaranteed, especially with a new head coach in town.

They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is surely true for quarterback competitions.

3

Devin Duvernay WR, Texas

Devin Duvernay is an electric player and primed to take a big step forward in 2017. Duvernay was part of 2016 class that got released from Baylor following scandal that ended tenure for Art Briles in Waco. Duvernay seemed to be a perfect fit for the Briles system and showed why in 2016 under former offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert’s offense. With a similar scheme he looks to only improve in 2017.

Duvernay had 20 reception in 2016 as a freshman including a long of 80 yards. He totaled 412 yards and three touchdowns in a limited role.

Expect for that role to expand in 2017 as Tom Herman implements his version of spread offense. Duvernay will emerge as the best deep threat in the Big 12 and get mentioned in many end of year superlatives.

With an expanded role in 2017 and a friendly offense for his skill set I expect Duvernay to open a lot of eyes in the spring in Austin and around the country.

Texas has had a lot of potential and not a lot of production from wide receiver position and with Duvernay that drought appears to be ending.

2

Chris Warren III RB, Texas

With the departure of D’Onta Foreman to the NFL so goes his 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns. Texas fans hope Chris Warren III can fill that void. During the 2015 season and for four games in 2016 Foreman and Warren were 1A and 1B at running back position.

Warren missed most of 2016 due to knee injury after four games. During those four game Warren had 62 carries for 366 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry in the shortened season. In the 2015 season he played seven games as he split time with Foreman he had 470 yards and four touchdowns and he averaged 6.6 yards per carry.

Warren will be one to watch in spring to see how he moves and runs coming off of injury and to see if he can be replace Foreman and his production. Texas fans certainly hope he can because in 2015 many people thought of the two backs Warren was the better of the two.

If Warren, son of former NFL running back Chris Warren, can produce the way he did in 2015 and 2016, then put Big 12 defenses on notice because he is a load coming right at you.

1

Malik Jefferson LB, Texas

There probably isn’t anyone more disappointed in 2016 than Malik Jefferson. Jefferson was highly touted recruit in 2015

The 2016 season was supposed to be a breakout year for Jefferson as it was his second year under Charlie Strong. However it was a near carbon copy of his Freshmen year. In 2015, Jefferson had 61 tackles, seven for loss and 2.5 sacks.

In 2016, he had 60 tackles, nine for loss and 6.5 sacks. Jefferson was in and out of starting lineup for different reason in 2016 but hopes to solidify his place under new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

With Jefferson moving to outside Orlando hopes to make him more of a factor on opposing offenses disrupting their tempo and rhythm.

Keep and eye on Jefferson and see how he gets acclimated to outside linebacker position. He has the potential to be a difference maker for Texas football and have an impact on Big 12 offenses.

