Texas Football: 13 Wishlist Items for 2017

What do we want to see happen for the Texas football program in 2017?

Texas football is heading into the era of Tom Herman, who took over as the head coach in late November for Charlie Strong. Herman will have to turn around a team that has finished with a sub-.500 record in each of the past three seasons, something that will be a somewhat difficult task. The pieces are there for improvement, though.

With Herman’s first year still nine months away, there are plenty of things we want to see happen before we get there and even once we hit late August and early September. This is all a part of our wishlist for Texas as we hit the holiday season. What do we want to see happen in the upcoming year?

Our wishlist for 2017 includes 13 items. Who should take over as running back? How far can the football team next season?

13. Have D’Onta Foreman Selected in the Top 20 of the NFL Draft

The running back class for the 2017 NFL Draft is going to have plenty of talent. It looks like LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey will make up the top end of it, with Florida State’s Dalvin Cook not far behind. However, in the middle of them may be D’Onta Foreman, who shined in 2016 with Texas as the Doak Walker Award winner.

Foreman brings a powerful presence to the backfield. He can attack defensive lineman with his 238-pound frame, while also finding a way to burst through the hole with surprising speed. This led to him having a handful of 40-plus yard gains throughout the season.

With Fournette as the potential top running back taken, and Cook not being far behind, we may see Foreman as the third running back taken. If not, the middle of the first round would seem likely for him. This could always change with the fluctuating value of tailbacks in the NFL, but around the top 15-20 range would be best suited. This would see running back-needy teams like the Indianapolis Colts there to take him. The same goes for the Baltimore Ravens, who could look to pair someone with Terrance West in 2017. Dark horse candidates could be the Houston Texans if they want someone to pair with Lamar Miller, who has struggled and dealt with injuries during the 2016 season. We recently looked at a handful of options for the Texas running back.

Foreman going in the top 20 would also go with how there may not be a draftable first round quarterback. Could teams want to turn to the running game instead of potentially reaching on a signal caller on Day 1 of the draft?

12. Don’t Lose to Kansas… Again

One thing that should be on not only Tom Herman’s wishlist, but any remaining Texas player coming into 2017 is to not lose to Kansas. It sounds easy since the Jayhawks have been among the worst teams, record-wise, in the Big 12 for the past few years. However, on November 19, Texas went to Lawrence, KS and lost, 24-21, giving David Beaty’s team only their second win of the season (they finished 2-10).

This loss may have been the worst blemish on the Longhorns season, and may have been the final nail that led to Charlie Strong’s firing. Texas had also been 13-2 against Kansas before this game.

Unless Rock Chalk Jayhawk shows significant improvement in 2017, this should be a game that Texas takes in Year 1 of the Herman era. They’re going to have a second-year starter with Shane Buechele, a defense which struggled in 2016, but will have one extra year of experience, and a recruiting class coming in that’s No. 7 in the Big 12, something that is sure to increase. This will add even more talent to the team in Austin, and should make for an improved 2017 season. Having these pieces should lead to beating Kansas.

11. Let Shane Buechele Learn the New Offense

Shane Buechele seemed to get comfortable in Sterlin Gilbert’s offense in his freshman season. He ran plenty of run-pass options, leading the 18-year-old to making quick decisions in the pocket while also taking the occasional deep shot down the field.

It’s going to be a transition for Buechele in 2017, though, because he’s going to have to learn a completely new offense under Tom Herman. This may be a version of the power offense that sees the quarterback have to make a few extra reads and stretching the field a bit more, among other variables. Buechele used plenty of reads in Gilbert’s veer and shoot, but seemed to make a decision on what he’s going to do a quarter of a second into the play without making the extra reads on the defense.

There’s going to be a learning curve with Buechele getting used to this new offense. He may face pressure with incoming commitment Sam Ehlinger going to Texas and the potential of a transfer arriving, someone who could be considered a “Herman guy.”

There should be some time given to Buechele to learn the offense and get accustomed to what Herman and the soon-to-be-announced offensive coordinator want to do. He showed plenty of promise during Year 1 at Texas, and deserves a chance to show improvement and the maturity to take on a new offense in the spring and into the summer. There are eight months until the season begins, which should be plenty of time to at least grasp it. A few weeks of in-game action may be needed too, which would be a live test for Buechele. If he can succeed there, then doubt should be removed about whether he can transition.

10. Have Buechele Make the All-Big 12 Football First Team

Letting Shane Buechele transition into Tom Herman’s new power offense is the first step. The next one is to build off a promising 2016 season, which saw him have 2,958 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Seven of his 12 starts had passes of 50-plus yards, including two other games that were just a few ticks below. Despite not having the most arm strength, he showed the ability for the big play, which could further develop in 2017.

A goal of Buechele’s development should be getting him into the All-Big 12 Football First Team. It’s not going to be easy, though, with Baker Mayfield returning to Oklahoma, Mason Rudolph potentially coming back to Oklahoma State, and Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. If the latter two leave for greener pastures, then Buechele’s odds for being regarded as one of the Big 12’s best will jump. That will be known over the next few weeks, but even if all three of those quarterbacks around, the upcoming sophomore should give them a run for their money.

This is all with learning a new offense, so we are hoping here that Buechele makes an even better transition than expected. If so, we will be talking about him as one of the best in the conference, giving Texas their best quarterback since the Colt McCoy days.

9. Develop a Top 10 Recruiting Class for 2018

While Tom Herman is still filling out the 2017 recruiting class, seven of the players he has coming to Texas are from Charlie Strong’s work. This means that when 2018 comes around, the group of players we see head to Austin will all be from Herman’s work. Judging by the aggressive work he’s done in offering already committed players, this should be a positive sign for what’s to come.

According to the 247Sports 2018 recruit list for Texas, they are in the running for a handful of elite prospects. That’s not to say they’ll get every one of them because that would be far-fetched, but they could be in play for five-star safety BJ Foster, a Texas native that has an offer from the university. Four-star recruits Jordan and Joshua Moore are also very much in play. Adding these three in the beginning stages of this recruiting class would make for a hot start for Herman, who will look to fill the team out with high caliber players of his own choosing.

Building a recruiting class creates the foundation for the new version of this program. It will be Herman bringing in his own players, grooming them to his power offense system, and getting this team on the same page for future years, potentially returning the Longhorns to national prominence.

8. Figure out the No. 1 Receiver

The 2016 season saw the ball spread out to over a half dozen receivers with six of them having over 300 yards. However, only two had above 400 yards receiving and five tied for three touchdowns as the team lead. The distribution was fine, but someone may be needed to step up as the top guy in 2017.

Devin Duvernay may be the guy to become the top wide receiver for Texas. As a freshman, he showed off as a deep threat, having three gains of 60-plus yards in the 2016 season, which resulted in touchdowns. Can Duvernary develop beyond stretching the field in his sophomore year, though?

Armanti Freeman may have been the most consistent receiver of the bunch by having at least three catches in eight of the first nine games. He’s only 5-foot-11 like Duvernay and is entering his senior. So, can Freeman take a step forward in his final season?

Figuring out the No. 1 receiver also stems on Shane Buechele’s improvement. If he pads his stats, then so will his wideouts. In his second year at Texas, he could find his go-to guy and lead to both of them breaking out for the next season. Given the high-powered offenses that litter the Big 12, Texas is going to need one or multiple receivers to step up, which is something we want to see happen to have this group contend with the other powerhouses.

7. Establish Foreman’s Replacement

With D’Onta Foreman off to the NFL, someone is going to have to replace him in the backfield. There are internal options to do this, as well as potential recruits to fill the void of over 2,000 yards rushing, something that won’t be easy to do.

Chris Warren III may be the top in-house candidate. He looked solid through four games, totaling 366 yards rushing and three touchdowns. However, a midseason knee injury took him out for the rest of the season, so his 2017 status is unknown. Will this limit Warren from becoming the next starting running back?

Freshman Kyle Porter is another option for the running game. He filled in sporadically for Foreman throughout the season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and totaling 206 yards on the ground. Warren and Porter could very well make for a one-two punch out of the backfield with the most impressive of the duo eventually stepping in as the guy.

The third option is the newly committed Toneil Carter, a four-star running back that recently flipped from Georgia. If his transition goes smoothly in Austin, then he could be a candidate for carries as well.

From this group, it’s difficult to tell who will emerge as the lead back for 2017, but it’s something we feel has to be addressed quickly. Who will step up?

6. Upset USC

USC is potentially going to be favored to beat Texas in their late September game. After the way the Trojans have performed in 2016, they seem set for a high ranking in the opening 2017 AP Poll as well. A close score in a loss may be somewhat of a positive for Tom Herman, but what about actually winning in Southern California?

By beating USC on the road, the already mounting hype on Texas’ 2017 football season will increase. They’ll get national attention and probably move into the polls, which would give them the opportunity to make some noise if a winning streak heading into Big 12 play can begin.Beating USC likely means limiting quarterback Sam Darnold or trying to outscore them in a shootout. Texas doesn’t have a strong secondary as they ranked 102nd in the nation in passing yards allowed (3,102). They have experienced defensive backs like Kris Boyd and Davante Davis coming back, though, so maybe an extra year and

Beating USC likely means limiting quarterback Sam Darnold or trying to outscore them in a shootout. Texas doesn’t have a strong secondary as they ranked 102nd in the nation in passing yards allowed (3,102). They have experienced defensive backs like Kris Boyd and Davante Davis coming back, though, so maybe an extra year and spring practice under theirs and other’s belts will benefit them.

On the other hand, Texas quarterback Shane Buechele has shown some ability to stay on par in shootout games. He put up 280 yards and two touchdowns in the 50-47 win over Notre Dame, and a season-high 318 yards in a 24-20 loss to West Virginia. Buechele may be pushed away by Kyle Allen, though, who has been speculated to be following Herman to Austin after transferring from Texas A&M to Houston just one year ago. If so, can Allen keep up with USC’s offense?

A win at USC would likely skyrocket expectations in Austin, including speculation on if Texas can make the Big 12 Championship game in December. This victory on September 16 would be a stepping stone toward this and making sure Herman’s first year is a success.

5. Improve the Defense

Texas gave up over 30 points per game this past season, including allowing nearly 450 yards per game, an improvement from 2015 but still not appealing numbers. Enter new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who will be tasked with revamping this defense.

Orlando’s staple has been his rush defense, which saw him lead top defenses in this regard over the past few years at Connecticut and Houston. The Cougars were in the top 10 in rush defense in both seasons with Tom Herman, so is this a sign of what’s to come?

Getting the No. 77 rush defense to even rank at No. 25 isn’t going to be done overnight. That goes for the entire 2017 season as well. However, in a conference that has notoriously struggled to churn out quality defenses, even the slightest bit of improvement could go a long way for Texas. They were already heading in the right direction from 2015 to 2016, but next season could be the latest step in getting this defense to be one of the Big 12’s best.

Along with the offense adding new pieces, the defense stepping up could mean big things in 2017, something that could lead to a successful season. It won’t be easy, but there is hope for improvement.

4. Beat Oklahoma

The 2017 edition of the Red River Rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma will take place on Saturday, October 14. It’s arguably the biggest game of the year for both teams given their 100-plus year rivalry, which first began in 1900.

Along with upsetting USC, if Tom Herman really wants to win some supporters, he would do that by beating Oklahoma in his first time in the Red River Rivalry series.

Charlie Strong had won this game for Texas in 2015 and seemingly brought himself some momentum. However, the Longhorns still finished 5-7 and had another down year in 2016.

Herman beating Oklahoma would earn himself his first big accolade at Texas, even more than defeating a potential quality and ranked team in USC. It would require yet another shootout, which Baker Mayfield and Co. have proven that they can do (and did so throughout the season), we will just have to see if Buechele or another quarterback can match them with the usual high scores.

3. Break the Bowl Drought

Making a bowl game should be on every Texas football fan’s wishlist for 2017. They haven’t reached college football’s postseason since 2014, when they made the Texas Bowl at a 6-6 record. Arkansas would crush them, 31-7.

By making a bowl game, the Longhorns would have to have a record at .500 or above, which not doing so has been the reason for them not playing at the end of December. Getting to. 500 and making a bowl will likely be an expectation for Tom Herman’s first year. He led Houston to a bowl in each of his two seasons as head coach, so the anticipation will be there that he can pull this off in 2017.

Fans will want to see Texas make a big bowl game off the bat, but that may not come as soon as 2017. While a New Year’s Six Bowl would be satisfying, getting to Year 2 under Herman’s system may be the best bet for this to happen. A target for next season could be the Russell Athletic Bowl, which includes a Big 12 team. The Valero Alamo Bowl is another option as well. While marking these two games on the calender probably isn’t something that the coaching staff will strive for, getting to any bowl game would be an improvement over the past few seasons.

2. Finish with a Record Above .500

Getting to a bowl game would be a successful season, but that can be done by having a record of .500. To go one step further, how about Texas crossing that mark and having a winning record for the first time since 2014 (Mack Brown’s final season).

Going 7-5 and above would make for a very successful season for Texas, as this would be a sign of hope from everything that has happened these past few seasons. There would be a sense of stability and direction with the football program, as they look to make positive headlines instead of being in the coaching hot seat conversation or as one of the nation’s disappointments.

The 2016 Texas team seemed to be on their way to a record above .500 after their first few games. But after winning the opening two games, the Longhorns lost seven of their last 10 to close the season and have Charlie Strong fired.

Finishing with a record above .500 would put the Burnt Orange in position for one of the bowl games we previously mentioned, and even a spot high up in the Big 12 conference standings. Making their way near the top isn’t going to be the easiest task, but it will be a wish of the fans to happen for the upcoming season. Can they go one step further, though?

1. Make the Big 12 Championship Game

The Big 12 Championship game is returning in 2017 for the first time since the conference realignments from earlier in the decade. This led to the Big 12 getting rid of their title game and using the regular season champion as the official winner. They were the only Power Five conference to do this, but that will change with the upcoming season.

With the Big 12 Championship game returning, how ludicrous would it be to ask if Texas can make it to AT&T Stadium?

Making it to Arlington may be the ultimate goal of the 2017 campaign, albeit a lofty one. Getting to the title game would mark a significant improvement from 2016, making this possibly Texas’ best season since their 2009 National Championship runner-up performance. Doing so would bring the ultimate sign of hope to this program, as they would be trending in the right direction toward national relevance, seemingly out of nowhere.

To do this, though, the toughest opponents in the conference would mostly have to be beaten. This includes Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, and Kansas State. If Texas can beat three of these four, then they stand a fair chance at making the title game. Easier said than done, though, since each of those teams had at least eight wins.

Making the Big 12 Championship game may be a dream, but it’s the one wish we want to happen the most in 2017.

