Texas-Ex Kyle Shanahan Leading Falcons into Super Bowl

Former Texas WR Kyle Shanahan leading the high-flying Atlanta Falcons to Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

Kyle Shanahan’s college football career was a blip on the radar for the Texas Longhorns Football team. The son of legendary NFL coach Mike Shanahan recorded 14 career catches for 127 yards in the 2001 and 2002 seasons.

However, Shanahan was at Texas to essentially start his coaching career. He learned from Mack Brown, Greg Davis, current UH head coach Major Applewhite, and Chris Simms. Now, he’s implemented what he’s learned to create a dynamic Atlanta Falcons offense that is heading to the Super Bowl.

Shanahan, as offensive coordinator for the Falcons, directed Atlanta to the highest-scoring offense in the NFL regular season. In the NFC Championship game, his game plan and the Falcons’ execution decimated the Green Bay Packers secondary.

Now, Shanahan is returning to Houston where his pro career really took off. Shanahan was WR Coach, QB Coach, and Offensive Coordinator over a four-year period in Houston.

The Texans’ offense exploded during that era when QB Matt Schaub was in his prime. Now, Schaub is the backup QB in Atlanta for MVP candidate Matt Ryan. As the Houston Chronicle wrote this week, this Super Bowl has it all, including Schaub returning to Houston. Shanahan will join him looking for his first Super Bowl ring.

Super Bowl Delaying Shanahan Head Coaching Gig?

Kyle Shanahan is also the lead candidate for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching vacancy.

The 49ers had eyes on Shanahan at the start of the NFL postseason. But, as the Falcons continued to advance in the Playoffs, the 49ers continued to sit. And wait. Now, they have to wait another two weeks before likely introducing Shanahan as their new head coach.

If Shanahan becomes the 49ers head coach, he will be walking into a tough rebuilding situation. But, he is fortunate to have learned from winning coaches like Mack Brown and his father Mike Shanahan to handle this situation.

First, though, Shanahan wants to win a Super Bowl with the Falcons to give Longhorns fans a little taste of championship glory. Then, he’ll likely set his sights on rebuilding the 49ers into a championship team again.

This article originally appeared on