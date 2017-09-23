Texas A&M beats Arkansas in overtime again (Sep 23, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Armani Watts intercepted a pass in overtime and Texas A&M extended its win streak to six games against Arkansas with a 50-43 victory on Saturday.

Christian Kirk had given the Aggies the lead on a 10-yard touchdown reception, his third score of the day, on the first possession of overtime before Watts intercepted Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen in the end zone on a third-down play.

It was the third time in four years that A&M and Arkansas needed overtime to decide a winner, and the Aggies continued to serve as a stumbling block for the Razorbacks.

The Aggies are now 6-0 in the series since joining the SEC in 2012 and, along with No. 1 Alabama, are the two SEC West teams that Arkansas have failed to defeat during that time.

The lead changed hands four times in the fourth quarter before Texas A&M kicker Daniel LaCamera tied it at 43 on 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.

Keith Ford’s 44-yard run gave Texas A&M a 33-28 lead with 8:46 remaining. Arkansas then countered when Jonathan Nance caught a 44-yard touchdown pass with 5:21 to go to restore the lead at 36-33.

That lead lasted 11 seconds after Kirk returned the ensuing kick-off 100 yards for a score, giving A&M another brief lead before David Williams scored on 4-yard run with 3:39 remaining.

Allen completed 12 of 25 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, with 100 of those yards to Nance on three receptions.

Kellen Mond completed 14 of 27 passes for 216 yards and ran for 109 more. Ford ran for 102 yards and had a pair of touchdowns.

The Aggies had to overcome a bit of bad luck in the first half after a review of a big play didn’t go their way.

In the second quarter Mond appeared to score on an 89-yard touchdown run, but was ruled out of bounds at the 10-yard line. It was clear in replays that Mond didn’t step out of bounds, and the SEC issued a statement that the call was incorrect, but since the whistle had blown it was a dead play at the 10.

Three plays later A&M had to settle for a 27-yard field goal, cutting the score to 21-10.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies have been looking for an offensive boost after blowing a 34-point lead against UCLA and struggling for stretches offensively in wins against Nicholls State and Louisiana-Lafayette. They found a spark with explosive plays on Saturday. Texas A&M had four plays of 44 yards or more that either scored or helped spark scoring drives.

Arkansas: Bret Bielema had been feeling the heat after his career record at Arkansas dropped to 26-27 with a 28-7 loss to TCU on Sept. 9. He’s not going to get any relief after his after losing to A&M and dropping to 10-23 in all-time in SEC games.

JERRY’S WORLD

Arkansas wore a new uniform to pay homage to Arkansas alum and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The red uniform was a Cowboys-Razorbacks crossover look. The base was the Cowboys home jersey with red instead of blue and Arkansas logos instead of the NFL team’s. Jones was a co-captain on Arkansas’ 1964 national championship team and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Returns to Kyle Field to host South Carolina looking to improve 4-0 all-time against the Gamecocks.

Arkansas: Host a non-conference game against New Mexico State and are trying to improve to 6-0 in the series.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25