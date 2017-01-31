Texas A&M Recruiting: Revisiting the Aggies 2012 Class

With National Signing Day nearing we decided to look back at the Texas A&M recruiting class of 2012 that just graduated its last member this past season

This group of young men had many highs and lows. They provided the foundation for the Aggies march into the South Eastern Conference. We take an in depth look at how each prospects’ career turned out in the maroon and white.

The 2012 class included top ranked prospects like RB Trey Williams, WR Thomas Johnson, LB Jordan Richmond, and QB Matt Davis. The “experts” ranked that class 14th in the nation, and 6th in the SEC.

Trey Williams

Williams headlined the 2012 class. He walked into College Station toting the Texas 5A Offensive Player of the Year award along with stats that rivaled those of legendary Sealy, Texas running back Eric Dickerson. He and Thomas Johnson were the lone five stars in this class.

Some considering Williams a bust given all of the hype that originally surrounded him. However, he remained consistently productive in what was an unbelievably crowded backfield during his tenure on campus. Of the running backs he competed for carries with, four of them went on to have NFL careers (Christine Micheal, Ben Malena, Tra Carson, and Brandon Williams).

Trey Williams always provided the Aggie offense with a home run threat. He owned the highest yards per carry average of any A&M rusher during his three years on campus. Since declaring for the NFL draft after his junior season, Trey has gone on to enjoy an eventful professional career playing for four teams along the way.

Career stats: 1,343 yards on 204 carries with 18 touchdowns.

Most memorable moment: Ole Miss 2013, Barry Sanders jump cut:

Expectations: Met

Thomas Johnson

Johnson was one of the most dynamic prospects of the class coming in at number 33 in ESPN’s prestigious top 150. Coach Sumlin and his staff had high praise for Johnson (who they managed to flip from the University of Texas with some last minute signing day heroics). “Thomas is one of the best receivers, if not the best receiver, in the state,” Sumlin told Brent Zwerneman. “He’s fast, has good hands and is a strong guy. We can move him around — he’s an explosive player.”

From the moment he stepped foot on campus, the six foot, 190 pound receiver was a day one contributor. Johnson started nine of the Ag’s first 10 games of the season, which included his fair share of highlights. He snagged a few key first down grabs in what was arguably the biggest win in school history over the University of Alabama in 2012.

Thomas is one of the best receivers, if not the best receiver, in the state,

Then out of nowhere, Johnson abruptly disappeared. Later that week, police would find him wandering a street near his old high school in Dallas at 3 a.m. He never returned to College Station.

Johnson was soon diagnosed with schizophrenia and remained in Dallas for the next few years. This peculiar case soon turned to tragic when the young man was arrested last fall on charges of murder after police say he attacked and stabbed a random jogger along the White Rock Creek Trail in Dallas. He now remains in custody awaiting his trial; a truly saddening story for everyone involved.

Career stats: 338 yards receiving on 30 receptions along with 33 yards rushing on 1 attempt.

Most memorable moment: Florida 2012, one handed grab:

Expectations: Never met

Mike Richardson

Although not the splashiest signing of the class, Richardson was considered a fantastic get for coach Sumlin and company. He chose the Aggies over offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Tennessee, and Texas Tech.

The Desoto standout played linebacker as a true freshman for the wrecking crew. Most of his action came in mop-up duty before he suffered a career-ending neck injury in a blowout win over Sam Houston State. He had surgery shortly thereafter and served as a student assistant coach for the Aggies since his playing days concluded.

His coaching career would also be put to an abrupt halt when one of the most bizarre instances I have ever seen took place during the Aggie’s 2014 bowl game. With the first half of the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl coming to a close, cameras showed Richardson striking West Virginia players who ventured out of bounds on two separate occasions.

He used his elbow to strike a Mountaineer cornerback in the back of the head and shoved their running back further into the bench in an incident prior to that. Once made aware of the situation, coach Sumlin immediately dismissed his former player from the team. According to those close to him, Richardson has since graduated from Texas A&M and resides in the DFW area.

Career Stats: 9 total tackles, 4 solo, 5 assisted

Most Memorable Moment: West Virginia 2014, sideline cheap shots

Expectations: Never met

Matt Davis

Davis was expected to be a perfect fit in the prolific offense that Kevin Sumlin brought with him from the University of Houston. He was widely regarded as the future at the quarterback position for Texas A&M.

The fifth ranked dual-threat QB prospect in the nation, Davis was the 107th ranked player overall on ESPN’s top 150 in 2012. Davis was also a vital member of the recruiting class, advertising the Aggie brand at every chance he could get as well as founding the “Ag Swag Movement”.

Despite having tremendous athleticism and leadership skills, Davis struggled to develop as a passer early in his career. Fighting a brief battle with injuries and inaccurate passes from the pocket, he found himself buried on the depth chart. This soon set in motion a trend of transferring quarterbacks in the Sumlin era that Aggie fans became far too familiar with.

He transferred to Tyler Junior College where ironically enough his top pass catcher was none other than Josh Reynolds. Davis would then go on to SMU and take the reins at quarterback during a time that the program needed him the most.

Although he was hit with numerous injuries during his tenure in Dallas, the quarterback left SMU with respectable numbers (3,273 yards in the air to go along with a 21:13 touchdown to interception ratio and 1,465 yards on the ground with 14 touchdowns). Davis managed to keep a team that was at best mediocre, competitive in majority of their games.

Career stats: None Logged at Texas A&M

Most memorable moment: Florida 2012, March of Honor

Expectations: Never met

Mike Matthews

Matthews, although not the same caliber of athlete as his older brother Jake, provided phenomenal leadership and consistency at center for the Aggie offense. He started for three seasons and was yet another great Matthews to step foot on Kyle Field.

Most memorable moment: “I am the SEC”

Expectations: Met

Julian Obioha

Obioha was a constant in the Aggie lineup from the moment he got to College Station. The New Orleans native finished his career at Texas A&M and has since gone on to play for the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.

Career stats: 138 tackles, 4.5 sacks

Most memorable moment: “Team pictures come at the end of the season”

Expectations: Met

Alonzo Williams

Williams was easily the most productive defensive player of the class. The defensive tackle provided a great balance to the Aggie defense as a run stopper and pass rusher. Williams started for three seasons and gave the Aggies a much-needed force in their front seven.

Career stats: 114 tackles (13 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Most memorable moment: 2014 vs. Auburn, red zone sack

Expectations: Exceeded

Jordan Richmond – Richmond was originally one of the top ranked members of the class. He was arrested after his freshmen year (which he redshirted), and ultimately transferred to North Texas where he played out his eligibility.

Cam (Otis) Jacobs – A defensive back who was primarily used on special teams.

Kenneth Marshall – Marshall was a defensive back who was removed from the team for disciplinary reasons.

Kimo Tipoti – An offensive tackle who saw action in three contests his sophomore year before leaving the team for personal reasons.

Tyrone Taylor – Taylor, a defensive end who played in 10 games his sophomore season, left the program for personal reasons.

Polo Manikainu – This young defensive tackle tragically lost his life prior to the 2013 season driving on a New Mexico highway. The loss of a phenomenal player, teammate, and person shook the entire program. The team would go on to honor their friend by wearing his initials and numbers on the back of their helmets during the season.

It’s safe to say that this class as a whole did not live up to their expectations. This group of players as a whole spent way too much time off the field with injuries and off the field issues. The Texas A&M recruiting class of 2012 now stands as an example for the current coaching staff. It doesn’t matter how many stars come through the door if they aren’t healthy enough or disciplined enough to stay on the field.

