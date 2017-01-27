Texas A&M Recruiting: Reacting to 247 Sports’ Final Recruiting Rankings

The 2017 Texas A&M recruiting class has plenty of talent headed to College Station. Just how talented? That depends on which recruiting service you ask.

The final 247 Sports rankings are out for the 2017 recruiting class. How did our Aggies fare? For the most part 247 dropped a lot of our recruits. Big names that fell include Anthony Hines, Kellen Mond, Jayden Peevy, and Derrick Tucker. It wasn’t all too bad. There were a few Aggies that did well, including Devin Morris, Grayson Reed, and Jhamon Ausbon.

The Underrated Recruits

Anthony Hines, one of the most coveted recruits in the 2017 class had 90 offer. He comes in at No.137. A kid with that many offers and the great stats that Hines has should definitely be at least in the top 100. Hines barely cracks the top 100 in composite now.

The one that I am most shocked about is Kellen Mond. Mond, recently a top 85 overall player in the composite, dropped out of the top 250 in 247’s rankings. A four star in 247’s ranks, Mond earned his fifth star by Rivals.com a couple months ago. In the Under Armor All-American game Mond played extremely well, leading multiple touchdown drives. So how does such a highly rated quarterback and talented player drop so far on 247’s rankings? Not only was Mond’s composite dropped out of the top 100, but 247.com didn’t have him even close to cracking it.

What Looks Right

Peevy too fell in the rankings. After only playing football for a few years now, the Bellaire, Texas defensive tackle is getting a ton of attention. Recently committed to Baylor, Peevy flipped to A&M months back. As far as 247 is concerned, Peevy is actually the Aggies second highest rated player according to 247.

Now for the positives. Looks like Devin Morris is finally getting the respect that he deserves. In my opinion, Morris is probably one of the most slept on players in the state. Coming off a monster senior year and picking up several more big offers, including Texas, Morris improved to 218.

Jhamon Ausbon is probably the Aggies best recruit in the 2017 class at the moment. He is an absolute monster, playing fairly well in the Under Armour game. Aubsbon will be a great duo with his high school quarterback, Kellen Mond. He climbed to number 64 overall jumping 13 places. Ausbon is a special player, and his ratings reflect that,

Grayson Reed, after being kept out of football with injuries, is still holding strong and going up rankings. Reed is now ranked 196 by 247 and has a decent shot at a starting job next season for the Aggies.

