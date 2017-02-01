Texas A&M Recruiting: Joshua Rogers Commits to Texas A&M on National Signing Day

Joshua Rogers announced his decision to sign his Letter of Intent with Texas A&M on National Signing Day and join the 2017 Texas A&M recruiting class.

Josuha Rogers, a three start defensive tackle from Houston, Texas has signed his letter of intent to play football at Texas A&M. Rogers is the 34th ranked defensive tackle, according to Rivals.com. He will likely be the 27th and final commit of the 2017 Texas A&M recruiting class.

The race to land Rogers came down to the wire before the Aggies came out victories on Wednesday. He took an official visit to Ole Miss on January 27th. That was just one weekend after his official visit to Teas A&M on January 20th. Rogers also had an offer from Oklahoma, where he visited in December before hosting the Sooners in Houston in again in January.

In days leading up to National Signing Day, Rogers told Ryan Green of Gridiron Now, “Texas A&M is one of the schools that have been recruiting me the longest. They have been recruiting me since last April, so I have built a great relationship with the coaches.” He went on to add that the atmosphere of Kyle Field was “one of the best in the country”.

With Rogers in the fold the Aggies will have five defensive lineman in the 2017 class. Rogers and Jayden Peevy are both tackles. On the outside the Aggies will have Michael Clemons, Tyree Johnson, and Ondario Robinson at defensive end. With the loss of Myles Garrett and Daeshon Hall, it wouldn’t be surprising for one of those, if not two or more of them, to see significant playing time next season. Time will tell.

