Texas A&M Recruiting: Devodrick Johnson Reaffirms Commitment on the Eve of National Signing Day

On the evening before National Signing Day, Devodrick Johnson reaffirmed his commitment to sign with the Aggies as a part of the 2017 Texas A&M recruiting class.

A four star outside linebacker, Johnson committed to Texas A&M on July 14, 2016. Following a visit to Austin in August, Johnson then decommitted from Texas A&M. After some further consideration, Johnson recommitted to the Aggies in November.

Things got interesting when Baylor hired Matt Rhule in early December. Less than a week on to the job Rhule had offered Johnson a scholarship. That prompted a bit more soul searching from Johnson.

I will be announcing which school I will be signing my NLI to tonight at 7 ???????? #Blessed — Devodrick Johnson (@foebg_) January 31, 2017

Although he never again decommitted from the Aggies, Johnson indicated he was still weighing his option as late as yesterday. Then he released this statement via twitter on Tuesday evening:

After a lot of prayer and talking it over with my family and friends I’ve decided to sign my NLI to Texas A&M… I believe Texas A&M is the place for me… I feel like it’s something special about this call and I believe in it with ALL my heart and integrity. It’s finally over… As of February 1st I’m officially an Aggie… Much relief… Gigem forever baby! #GigEmGang17

The Dallas, Texas native is a product of Kimball High school. Johnson made his official visit on January 20. He received 21 offers, including offers from several in state rivals including Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, Southern Methodist and the University of Houston.

Johnson is one of three linebackers in 2017 Texas A&M recruiting class. The Aggies also expect to sign Plano East inside linebacker Anthony Hines and Santino Marchiol, an inside linebacker from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

