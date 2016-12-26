Texas A&M Recruiting: Aggies Land 2018 Safety Jordan Moore

The Texas A&M football team beat Texas in recruiting again with the announcement of 2018 Safety Jordan Moore’s commitment to Texas A&M.

With A&M’s 2017 recruiting class almost complete, focus starts shifting towards the 2018 class. The Aggies ’18 group is off to a fast start and already has five current commits including three, four stars.

On Christmas Eve the Aggie faithful got an early present. Coach Sumlin added yet another four star to the 2018 class with the commitment from Jordan Moore. The 5’10” Yoakum safety, had offers from 30 schools, including in-state foe, Texas.

In his junior year, Moore led Yoakum alongside his twin brother Joshua to the state championship. Joshua too, is a highly rated four star and big wide receiver target for the A&M coaches.

247 Sports’ crystal ball was almost unanimously Texas until the last week before Moore’s commitment. Hours before the commitment of Moore, A&M led 67% to Texas’ 33.

In Moore’s junior year, he was also a running back, scoring a total of 19 offensive touchdowns with 1,281 yards. However defensive coordinator John Chavis will most likely play Moore at safety.

Moore has amazing close out speed which contributed to his 11 interceptions and 5 pick sixes. Moore also added 38 total tackles and even returned a kick for a touchdown on special teams.

With current standout safety Armani Watts staying his senior year at A&M, a big hole in the secondary will have to be filled the following season. Moore will get the chance to compete for the starting job coming into his freshman year.

***Stats from 247sports***

