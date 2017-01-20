Texas A&M Recruiting: Aggies Hope to Land Pair of Houston DTs

With National Signing Day looming the Aggie staff still hopes to add two Houston defensive tackles to the 2017 Texas A&M recruiting class.

Corey Bethley, Katy High School

The Aggies remain in the running for District 19-6A Defensive MVP Corey Bethley of Katy High School. A three star recruit, Bethley announced his top three last weekend: Oklahoma, Texas Christian, and Texas A&M.

He took an official visit to TCU last weekend and has an official visit to College Station on January 20. If things go well, there’s a chance that he jumps on board Saturday and doesn’t wait for national signing day to arrive. It appears that he’s going to hold off his decision until he visits the Aggies.

Joshua Rogers, Houston Christian High School

In addition to Bethley, the Aggie staff is very much so interested in Houston Christian defensive tackle Joshua Rogers. A three star recruit like Bethley, there looks to be a bit more competition for Rogers.

247 Sports Crystal ball has the 6’5″ defensive tackle as a lock to choose Oklahoma. The race is far from over though. Rogers still has visits planned to Texas A&M on January 20 and Ole Miss on January 27. He’s already taken a trip to Oklahoma in December.

The only defensive tackle currently committed is Bellaire, Texas product Jayden Peevy. After an injury late in the season, Zaycoven Henderson will be returning for his senior season. Daylon Mack will be a junior. That leaves plenty of opportunity for more than one defensive tackle in the 2017 class.

In addition to Rogers and Bethley, nearly two dozen Texas A&M commits and targets will be taking their official visits on Saturday. National signing day is Wednesday, February 1, less than two weeks away. Expect to hear more news coming out of the weekend.

