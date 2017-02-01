Texas A&M Recruiting: 2017 National Signing Day Live Tracker

National Signing Day is here! The 2017 Texas A&M recruiting class is nearly official. Favorite this page and check back throughout the day for updates.

Coming into National Signing Day the Aggies class is highly regarded among the nation’s top recruiting services. 247 has the Aggies at No. 9, Rivals has the Aggies at No. 8, and Scout has the Aggies at No. 7

There has been plenty of chatter in the weeks and months coming up to February 1. The Aggies have already locked down nine early enrollees. Most people think that Coach Sumlin will be looking to add one or maybe two more players on signing day.

For the Aggies the most pressing question isn’t who will be their signing day add(s). Sumlin and his staff are under assault from programs across the nation seeking to steal away several players already in the Aggies’ fold. If the Aggies can hang on to their 26 commits and add one more this signing class will be considered a victory.

6:45 AM – The fax machines are going to start whirring any time now. Expect the first wave of signees any moment. Check below for recruiting profiles on all the Aggie commits.

Tuesday 7:00 PM – Devodrick Johnson reaffirms his commitment to Texas A&M over Baylor.

Texas A&M Targets

LB

Levi Jones 6-3, 225 lbs (Austin, TX), ★★★★

DT

Marvin Wislon 6-4, 320 lbs (Houston, TX), ★★★★★

DT

Joshua Rogers 6-5, 280 lbs (Houston, TX), ★★★

Current Commits

Letters of Intent Received

No Letter of Intent Received

WR

Cameron Buckley 6-1, 189 lbs (Cedar Hill, TX), ★★★★

DE

Michael Clemons 6-6, 250 lbs (Cisco, TX), ★★★

OL

Carson Green 6-6, 270 lbs (Southlake, TX), ★★★

TE

Camron Horry 6-5, 265 lbs (Katy, TX), ★★★

LB

Devodrick Johnson 6-3, 215 lbs (Dallas, TX), ★★★★

DE

Tyree Johnson 6-4, 240 lbs (Washington, DC), ★★★★

DB

Myles Jones 6-3, 175 lbs (Magnolia, TX), ★★★★

RB

Jacob Kibodi 6-2, 205 lbs (Baton Rouge, LA), ★★★

OL

Grayson Reed 6-5, 295 lbs (Houston, TX), ★★★★

DB

Debione Renfro 6-3, 185 lbs (Pearland, TX), ★★★

DE

Ondario Robinson 6-3, 240 lbs (Hutto, TX), ★★★

TE

Keynel McZeal 6-4, 225 lbs (Port Neches, TX), ★★★

OL

Dan Moore 6-5, 316 lbs (Beaumont, TX), ★★★

DB

Devin Morris 6-1, 175 lbs (Caldwell, TX), ★★★

DE

Jayden Peevy 6-6, 275 lbs (Bellaire, TX), ★★★★

DB

Derrick Tucker 6-3, 178 lbs (Manvel, TX), ★★★★

OL

Adrian Wolford 6-5, 315 lbs (Meeker, OK), ★★★

Early Enrollees

WR

Jhamon Ausbon 6-4, 214 lbs (Bradenton, FL), ★★★★

QB

Connor Blumrick 6-6, 212 lbs (Pearland, TX), ★★★

ATH

Keldrick Carper 6-3, 185 lbs (Plain Dealing, LA), ★★★★

LB

Anthony Hines 6-3, 218 lbs (Plano, TX), ★★★★

OL

Jared Hocker 6-5, 296 lbs (North Richland Hills, TX), ★★★

WR

Hezekiah Jones 5-11, 193 lbs (Stafford, TX), ★★★★

LB

Santino Marchiol 6-3, 223 lbs (Bradenton, FL), ★★★★

QB

Kellen Mond 6-3, 199 lbs (Bradenton, FL), ★★★★★

ATH

Roshauud Paul 5-11, 160 lbs (Bremond, TX), ★★★

Texas A&M Targets that Committed Elsewhere

DT

Corey Bethley 6-1, 270 lbs (Katy, TX), ★★★

RB

Travis Etienne 5-11, 210 lbs (Jennings, LA), ★★★★

DB

Kendall Sheffield 6-0, 181 lbs (Missouri City, TX), ★★★★★

QB

Tate Martel 5-10, 203 lbs (Las Vegas, NV), ★★★★

The Aggies won’t return to the gridiron until September 2 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. That gives us months to break down today’s results. Be on the look out for more analysis this week.

***Recruiting ranks from Rivals, Scout, 247 Sports***

