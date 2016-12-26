Texas A&M Football: Texas Bowl Key Players to Watch and Predictions

The Texas A&M football football team is ready to square off with Kansas State in the 2016 AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl. Here are a few names to keep an eye on come game time.

Texas A&M started off the season strong at 6-0. However a disappointing second half puts them at a mediocre 8-4. With playoff hopes crushed in November, the Aggies find themselves in the Advocare Texas Bowl against Kansas State.

Kansas State is hot, only losing one game in their last six, which was against highly ranked Oklahoma State. The Wildcats too, have an 8-4 record, nearing the end of the Snyder Era. Kansas State finished conference play with a 6-3 record.

Although the Wildcats play in an arguably much easier conference, their stout defense and tough run game will pose a threat to Head Coach Kevin Sumlin and the Aggies. A&M’s only two wins in the last six games have been against UTSA and New Mexico State.

Kansas State Players to Watch

RB Charles Jones

Kansas State is predominantly a running offense, which means Snyder will have a whole package of run plays ready to go. The defense, under the direction of defensive coordinator John Chavis, had better be ready. The 5’10″ senior powerback, Charles Jones, will have to be at his best to give KSU the upper-hand in total yards. Jones has run all over defenses, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

QB Jesse Ertz

Jesse Ertz actually leads the team in rushing yards, averaging six yards per carry along with 10 touchdowns. However, against a quick SEC defense, Ertz must be able to use his arm to drive the ball down the field.

Ertz can throw when he needs to, as proven with a 56 percent pass completion rate, but he is much more a threat on the ground. He will have to adjust to throwing more and looking for the open guy before tucking it and running.

LB Elijah Lee

A defensive stud, linebacker Elijah Lee leads the team in total tackles with 98, tacking on two interceptions. Lee also has 5.5 tackles for loss. Containing A&M quarterback, Trevor Knight, will be a huge task for the Wildcat defense. Lee is the go to guy when it comes to things like this. For the defense to have a chance at keeping the dynamic Aggie offense honest, Lee will need to step up big time.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

DT Zaycoven Henderson

Henderson is probably the most physical threat the Aggies have inside their defensive line. Although the run defense has improved it still has a ways to go. Texas A&M enters the Texas Bowl allowing 190 yards rushing a game.

Henderson has been one of the bright spots in the defense this season. With his physical play, he will be an asset in stopping the run game up the middle, especially with Kansas State’s shifty running backs

DE Myles Garrett

Garrett, the projected number one pick for the 2016 draft, is an absolute athletic freak. To contain Kansas State’s powerful run game, Garrett will have to do his job stopping the outside. Kansas State will be forced to run up the middle and the linebackers should be able to do their jobs to plug it up.

Garrett’s pass rush game however, is much stronger than his ability to stop the run. He has eight and a half sacks on the season, and would likely have more if he had been healthy. Forcing Ertz to throw on the run will be a key for A&M’s defense and a chance to get easy interceptions.

WR Christian Kirk

Kansas State allows almost 270 passing yards a game and 12 yards per completion. That lands them at 111th overall in pass defense. The speedster with sticky hands, Christian Kirk, is the leading receiver in a talented corps and Knight’s go to man. Kirk will be able to find open spots in Kansas State’s weak secondary which will allow for a big plays and hopefully a bigger game.

Prediction

A&M has been sleepwalking through the past six games losing all SEC matchups while KSU has been playing great. The overall physicality of the two defenses will play a huge part in who will come out as victor.

If Kansas State can establish an early run game and catch the Aggie defense off guard, they will have a good chance to win. Kansas State’s run game is powerful and the Aggie defense hasn’t been able to tackle consistently. The Aggies will need to jump out to a lead and expose the Wildcat passing defense, which will ultimately prove to be Kansas State’s fatal flaw.

A dynamic and fast paced A&M offense that likes to sling it around will be too much for Kansas State to keep up with. Expect a battle to the end, but A&M pulls it out in the fourth and wins 31-21.

***Stats from ncaa.com and espn.com***

