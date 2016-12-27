Texas A&M Football: Season Rewind – Kingsley Keke

Kingsley Keke played a larger roll on the Texas A&M football team than many expected this year due in part to the injuries suffered by Myles Garrett. Keke was a bright spot on a talented defensive line.

The sophomore defensive lineman out of Richmond, Texas notched four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 31 total tackles. He also swatted four passes at the line of scrimmage.

His four defended passes were more than several key members of the Aggie secondary including Armani Watts and Donovan Wilson. Not too shabby for a lineman.

Keke was an important part of a defensive line that seemed to be constantly getting into the backfield and making big plays. Six of the top eight sack leaders on the team were defensive lineman, led by All American defensive end Myles Garrett.

Keke was second on the team in sacks. Finishing as the runner up to the potential first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft isn’t too shabby.

This season defensive coordinator John Chavis preferred defensive sets with four down lineman. There’s going to be a lot of shuffling next season with the departure of Daeshon Hall and presumable Myles Garrett.

At 310 pounds, it wouldn’t seem likely that Keke would shift to the outside, but whomever takes over outside is going to need help from Keke, Zaycoven Henderson, and Daylon Mack. Those three will be back next season to hold down the middle of the Aggie line.

With some help and health from the linebackers, the Aggie run defense should see improvement thanks to the guys on the inside.

