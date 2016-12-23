Texas A&M Football: Season Rewind – Jermaine Eluemenor

The offensive line for the Texas A&M football team will be losing a Music City Bowl Hot Wing Eating Champion, an international teammate, and a talented offensive lineman next year.

Jermaine Eluemenor was born and lived in London, England until the age of 14. He then moved to New Jersey where he began to play football. From there he played offensive tackle at Lackawanana College in Scranton, Pennsylvania before signing with the Aggies in 2014.

After redshirting in his first season with A&M he became an integral member of the offensive line rotation last year, making his first start in the Music City Bowl against Louisville.

Eluemenor showcased his versatility on a young line, starting games at both right tackle and right guard this season. When asked about his preference on where he played, he replied, “I just do what the team needs me to do.”

That’s the attitude that made him a team favorite and a good football player. A high school wrestler, he had initially thought his abilities were best suited for the defensive of the ball. His college coach asked him to play guard, and so he did.

That “can do” mentality has stuck with him throughout his time at A&M and enabled offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone to make adjustments on the fly. Coach Kevin Sumlin described his attitude as “unselfish”.

The senior will be playing his last game when the Aggies meet Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. After that he will look to extend his football career in the NFL. Most draft boards have Eluemenor as a fringe offensive lineman.

His prospects of being drafted are still uncertain, but a strong performance in the bowl game will only help his stock. More than likely he’ll catch on with a team as an undrafted free agent in the summer.

