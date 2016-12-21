Texas A&M Football: Season Rewind – Conner “Lighting” McQueen

Texas A&M football senior third string quarterback, holder, and former walk-on Conner McQueen has captured the hearts of many Aggies throughout his five years in maroon and white.

McQueen joined the team as a walk-on in 2012. Despite holding scholarship offers from Division II and III schools, he chose to follow in his father’s footsteps and play at Texas A&M.

Since then, he has become some-what of a celebrity at Texas A&M. “He’s got his own cult following now…He’s like a rock star around here.” said head football coach Kevin Sumlin.

Coach is definitely not wrong about Conner. He is well-loved in Aggieland. When McQueen steps out onto the field to finally play quarterback, the sounds of the crowd are deafening.

The Best Holder Around

Conner finished in the top three for the Mortell “Holder of the Year” award. He was consistent in his holding talents, helping kicker Daniel LaCamera hit 17 out of 23 field goal attempts and a perfect 50 out of 50 point after tries.

McQueen has been the Aggies go-to holder for three years now, working with the likes of Josh Lambo and Taylor Bertolet before holding for LaCamera this year.

The Sometimes Quarterback

The senior third-stringer doesn’t get much playing time at the quarterback spot. This season was no different, but Aggieland loves him anyway. McQueen saw action in two games this season, against Prairie View A&M and New Mexico State.

Against Prairie View, McQueen threw a total of one pass that was completed. 1 out of 1, 100% completion percentage. Against New Mexico State, McQueen took the quarterback keeper. He rushed for 9 yards on his 1 carry. Average of 9 yards per carry.

We know, its impressive. He’s impressive.

All Around Great Guy

Conner McQueen is a staple in the Aggie locker room. The coaches and his teammates have nothing but nice things to say about him.

“The guy is a great team guy. He’s at practice every day with energy, jumping up and down…is kind of a jokester, keeps the mood light, not just in the quarterback room but across the whole team,” said Coach Kevin Sumlin in an interview with ESPN.

As a senior and as a leader, Conner will be sorely missed in Aggieland. We wish him all the best going forward.

Good luck Lighting.

***STATS FROM AGGIE ATHLETICS, ESPN***

This article originally appeared on