Texas A&M Football: Season Rewind – Christian Kirk

On a Texas A&M football team loaded with stars, Christian Kirk might have been the most exciting man on the field this season for the maroon and white.

What didn’t Christian Kirk do this season? Kirk was named an All-American as a third team, all purpose player. He took home three All SEC first team nominations: all purpose player, wide receiver, and return specialist. The talented sophmore already owns the record for punt return touchdowns in Texas A&M history, five, including three this year. To top it all off, the Arizona native led the Southeastern Conference in receptions.

Kirk finished the regular season with 12 total touchdowns, nine receptions and three punt returns. He caught 77 passes for 842 yard and had 7 carries for 30 yards. Combined with his return yardage, the young receiver racked up 1,285 all purpose yards. He’ll have a chance to add to that total in the Texas Bowl.

A Tremendous Sophomore Campaign

Kirk had at least 50 yards receiving or a touchdown in every single game this season. It was clear from the get-go that new offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone knew how dangerous number three was and was committed to getting the ball in his hands as often as possible.

Kirk was a lock for eight to ten touches a game. He even threw what could have been a long touchdown pass against Ole Miss had the ball not skipped off of Speedy Noil‘s hands in the endzone.

In the final seven games of the season, Kirk scored nine times, including a pair of return touchdowns against UTSA. He is now the only player in school history to return two punts for touchdowns in the same game.

His 25 yard touchdown reception in Tuscaloosa was the last touchdown that the Alabama Crimson Tide allowed in over a month of competition.

What’s Next for Number Three?

If this were college basketball, Kirk very well might have been a one and done. Luckily for Aggie football fans it isn’t and Kirk will be back on Kyle Field next season. Josh Reynolds will be headed to the NFL and there is a possibility that Ricky Seals-Jones might elect to leave too. Speedy Noil has had his share of off the field issues. That could leave Kirk as the most experienced and reliable pass catcher that the Aggies have.

There are several up and coming receivers that will make an impact next year. Even still, it would be hard to imagine Christian Kirk getting less touches in 2017. He’s going to get the ball, and it will be a treat for us to see what he does with it.

***Stats from Sports Reference and ESPN***

