Texas A&M Football: Ricky Seals-Jones and Speedy Noil Enter 2017 NFL Draft

Ricky Seals-Jones and Speedy Noil, two of the most underwhelming Texas A&M football players in 2016, are headed to the NFL.

The conclusion of the 2016 season was yet again disappointing. When the offeseason officially began have Aggie fans were concerned about the wide receiver group coming back next year. Notable names in Josh Reynolds, Jeremy Tabuyo, and Edward Pope, had run out of eligibility and had to leave, as it was their senior year.

Then, surprisingly, junior standouts Ricky Seals-Jones and Speedy Noil declared for the 2017 NFL draft. Christian Kirk is the now the only returning starter from the Aggie receiving receiving corps.

Jones and Noil have had very notable moments at Texas A&M, but they never were able to produce consistently. Both were five stars out of high school with tremendous potential that didn’t live up to the hype.

They will both forgo what could have been a crucial senior year for development and go to the draft. As a fan, it hurts to know these two will not be in maroon and white come 2017.

Speedy Noil

Noil, the number eight rated player out of high school had a great freshman year at Texas A&M. He racked up 46 receptions along with five touchdowns. That would end up being the most productive season of his college career. In three seasons he had a total of 88 receptions and nine touchdowns.

In the days before the Aggies bowl game against Kansas State, Noil was charged with marijuana possession for the second time. That had to play a part in his decision to leave. Marijuana discipline varies from program to program. It’s possible that Noil would be facing a six game or full season suspension for his second offense. Noil was almost forced to leave, as he wouldn’t be able to play in 2017.

There’s a chance that Noil will be drafted in the later rounds. He has a ton of potential if he can keep his head on right. Discipline could be an issue with him, but he is definitely worth taking a chance on.

If he competes well at the combine, look for him to be a sixth round pick at best. If he doesn’t get drafted, Noil will be able to sign with a team and try to work his way up from there. He still has a high ceiling, but has to be willing to explore himself and stay out of trouble.

Ricky Seals-Jones

Seals-Jones decision to leave was probably the more surprising. He was A&M’s down field threat with a big 6”5 frame. Seals-Jones had some success through his years at A&M, however 2016 was a bit different.

After having 45 receptions in the past two seasons, Seals-Jones followed with only 20 receptions his junior year. 20 receptions certainly isn’t “bad” but he could have improved his draft stock much more by staying in 2017.

One of his most underrated skills was blocking. His size and strength contributed to his talents as a tremendous blocking wide receiver. The only concern with Seals-Jones is that he occasionally has trouble pulling in quick passes or small slants. There’s no question that he can go up and get it on deeper routes with his height.

Seals-Jones has a ton of potential, and NFL teams will likely take a shot at him in the draft. Jones could surprise people and go in the fourth or fifth round, but expect him in the sixth or seventh.

Texas A&M is losing some great talent at the receiver position, but they definitely can reload. Guys like Quartney Davis, Kendrick Rogers, and Kirk Merritt will look to fill spots, along with the extremely talented receivers in the 2017 recruiting class. Best of luck in the draft to Speedy and Ricky, thanks for the past seasons and contribution at A&M.

