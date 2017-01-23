Texas A&M Football: Myles Garrett Projected to be No. 1 Pick

Even with the NFL draft still months away, former Texas A&M football star Myles Garrett continues to seeing his stock soar.

For fans of Myles Garrett it won’t matter whether you put more stock in Mel Kiper or Todd Mcshay this year. The two most prominent NFL draft analysts are in agreement on the number one spot on each of their big boards for the 2017 draft: Myles Garrett.

A unanimous All-American, Garrett fought through injuries in his junior season and still managed to make a meaningful impact. He finished his Texas A&M career with 31 sacks, 4.5 in a single game this season against UTSA.

Kiper calls him “a top-five lock”, while McShay described him as the “best pure pass-rusher in the 2017 draft.” If that wasn’t glowing enough, he elaborating in his latest update:

[Garrett] has a lethal combination of first-step quickness, bend, power and hand-to-hand combat skills.

As things stand right now, the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to make the first pick of the 2017 NFL draft. Barring a surprise decision by Browns leadership (let’s be honest, that wouldn’t be too shocking) it would seem that Garrett might be on his way to Cleveland.

When he does get selected he will become the eighth first round selection from Texas A&M since Von Miller was drafted second overall in 2011. That’s a streak of six consecutive drafts in which an Aggie has been drafted in the first round.

If he is the first name called this year he will be the first Texas A&M player to be the first overall selection. Three Aggies have been drafted second overall: Miller (2011), Luke Joeckle (2013), and Quentin Coryatt (1992).

Whenever he goes, he’s going to make an impact on the next level. Aggie fans everywhere will miss seeing number 15 in maroon and white next year.

