Texas A&M Football: An Early Look at the 2017 NFL Draft

Texas A&M football has had at least one player selected in the first round of the NFL draft for six consecutive years. We project where some Aggies will land in the 2017 NFL Draft.

1st Round – Myles Garrett

There is little doubt that Myles Garrett is going to be one of the top picks in the upcoming draft. At this point the only question is this: how high will he go? Adam Schefter has reported that the Browns have an “astronomical grade” on the All American defensive end. The team is quarterback needy, but it’s hard to pass up on a player like Garrett. When he is selected, he will extend the Aggies’ streak of first rounders to seven years in a row.

2nd Round – Justin Evans

A snub from the preseason All-SEC teams, Evans took the conference by storm this year. The 6’1″ safety earned a reputation for being a hard hitting play maker in the center of the field. Evans led the Aggies in interceptions with four and was named to the All-SEC second team at the end of the season. He’s probably going to wind up somewhere between the end of the second round and the beginning of the third.

3rd Round – Josh Reynolds

Reynolds might have been the most underrated wide receiver in the SEC. He led the SEC in touchdown receptions (12) and finished his collegiate career with a bang. The senior caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Texas A&M’s bowl game against Kansas State. At one point a fringe draft selection, Reynolds is still skyrocketing up draft boards.

Other Aggies to Look For

4th Round – Daeshon Hall

Often overlooked because of his teammate on the other side of the line. Hall should probably be drafted higher than the average fan might expect.

6th Round – Avery Gennesy, Jermaine Eluemunor

Gennesy and Eluemunor played offensive line at Texas A&M. The Aggie program has churned out quality offensive lineman for good while now. Both of these guys are worth a flier.

7th Round – Ricky Seals-Jones

Not many expected Seals-Jones to leave early. His production at A&M never lived up to the hype, but his size and quickness make him a worthy of a look at tight end at the next level.

***Stats from Sports Reference, ESPN***

