Texas A&M Football: Aggies in the NFL Playoffs

There are 11 former Texas A&M football players represented in the lineups of the 12 remaining NFL playoff teams.

A few starters and a couple of reserves hope to continue a rich Aggie tradition of winning Super Bowls. Just ask Von Miller. The Aggies have no representatives on the Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs or Dallas Cowboys. They do have at least one man on the other eight teams, including four on the Seahawks alone.

Opening Round Byes

New England Patriots – Martellus Bennett (TE)

The Patriots traded for Bennett in March to play alongside star tight end Rob Gronkowski. When Gronk was shut down for the season Bennett stepped to the plate. Since the Madden cover boy was placed on injured reserve, Bennett has 13 catches for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns. That includes one touchdown grab in each of the final two games of the regular season.

This will be his second trip to the playoffs. He went once with the Cowboys in 2009. In two games he caught three passes for 27 yards. The former favorite target of Stephen McGee figures to be more involved in the offense this go around with potential NFL MVP Tom Brady under center.

Atlanta Falcons – Jake Matthews (OL)

Matthews was drafted sixth overall in 2014 and has been a key cog in the Falcons offensive line since then. The Falcons were fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and third in passing yards. Part of that credit deservedly goes to Matthews at left tackle.

Oakland Raiders @ Houston Texans

Texans – Shane Lechler (P)

Seven time pro bowler Shane Lechler might be the best part of a woeful Texan offense that ranks 29th in the league in scoring offense. Lechler is sixth in the league in yards per punt, and the third best punter in the playoffs by that measure. Four other playoff teams have punters with more kicks than Lechler, but he’s still a safe bet to boom five or six long ones on Saturday.

Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers – Cody Wallace (C)

A fourth round pick in the 2008 NFL draft, Wallace was placed on the injured reserve on November 5, 2016. He won’t play any factor in this game, but it’s nice to mention one of the many offensive lineman that the Aggies have put into the NFL.

Dolphins – Ryan Tannehill (QB)

Tannehill has missed the past three games with a knee injury and is not expected to play this weekend against the Steelers. That is, “unless something changes drastically in the next few days.” Aggie fans have already seen one quarterback return from what appeared to be a season ending injury this year, so there’s always a chance. The Dolphin quarterback threw for 2,995 yards with a 67.1 completion percentage (sixth best in the NFL) before his injury.

Detroit Lions @ Seattle Seahawks

It seems that the majority of the Aggies in the NFL play in Seattle. Damontre Moore was added to the team mid-season in relief of injured Aggie defensive end Michael Bennett. Moore was placed on injured reserve on December 20, while Bennett returned to play in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers. In 11 games this season Bennett has 24 tackles and 5 sacks.

Also on the defensive side of the ball, Terrell has had a good season as a member of the Seahawks linebacker corps. Seeing action in all 16 games this year, Terrell registered 14 tackles and a fumble recovery. He also picked off Cam Newton, but the play was called back by penalty.

Germain Ifedi has been the starting right guard for the Seahawks this year. After missing three games with a high ankle sprain, he’s been part of a protection unit that allowed Russell Wilson to pass for more than 4,200 yards this season.

Lions – Don Mulbach (LS)

The “Nolan Ryan of long-snappers“, Mulbach was named to his first pro bowl in 2012. He’s been a consistent performer on special teams for the Lions. If he hadn’t he be on the street or on SportsCenter’s Not Top Ten.

Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

Packers – Christine Michael (RB)

Michael has bounced around in his brief NFL career. After being drafted in the second round by the Seahawks in 2013 he spent a brief time in Dallas last season before rejoining Seattle again. After playing in nine games for the Seahawks this year he was released and immediately signed by Green Bay.

In six games with the Packers he has 31 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. Versatile just like his Aggie days, Michael has also returned three kicks for the Packers this year. He’ll split time with fellow running back Ty Montgomery in the backfield for Green Bay.

