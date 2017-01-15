Texas A&M Football: 2018 National Championship Odds Released

The Texas A&M Football team isn’t front and center as far as championship odds go, but they’re not at the bottom of the list either.

With the 2017 College Football Championship in the books, oddsmakers have already started looking forward to 2018. It comes as no surprise that the Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorite, coming in at 4/1 odds. Current national champion Clemson is eight on the list, tied with Louisville with 16/1 odds.

According to Bovada, 24 teams open with better odds than Texas A&M to win the national championship next year. If the rankings were reflective of that mark, the Aggies would open the 2018 campaign as a ranked team. That’s not too shabby all things considered.

Odds from the Las Vegas Superbook have also been released. The Tide are 3/1 odds in their book, while Clemson is even further away at 18/1.

Some 2018 college football national championship odds from @BovadaLV pic.twitter.com/GZXW9KACxv — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) January 10, 2017

The Aggies didn’t make the first screen shot, instead they check in tied for 25th with the Oregon Ducks with 66/1 odds. The omission from the so called “first page” wasn’t intentional, but it speaks volumes as to where the Texas A&M program is right now. Kevin Sumlin might not win 10 games every year in the SEC West. Fans would probably be okay with that if they knew a championship was plausible.

The Obligatory “Texas is Back” Pre-Season Hype

All of the first nine teams would be considered “the usual suspects”. And then, checking in at number 10, the Texas Longhorns. Tom Herman has a tall task in front of him. The Longhorns do have a few things going for them:

They don’t play in the SEC West It’s easier to go 10-2 in the Big XII than the SEC They get to play Kansas… (oh wait that’s not a gimme any more)

The SEC is “Down”

It wasn’t that long ago that four of the top five teams in football resided in the SEC. After Alabama at the top spot, the next best odds to win it all fall to LSU at 12/1. The Tigers are getting a boost from their brand, but they seem to have as good a chance as anyone.

Next up, all the way down to 33/1 are Auburn and Florida. After the Aggies the next Southeastern Conference team to check in? Missouri at 250/1. Those numbers will hold til about week six next year when half of the SEC is back in the top 25 again. Either way, the Aggies will have their work cut out for them in 2018.

