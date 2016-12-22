Terrance Lang Commits to 2017 USC Recruiting Class

Three-star defensive lineman Terrance Lang committed to the 2017 USC recruiting class on Thursday morning.

“This has been a long and enjoyable process, full of hard decisions,” Lang wrote on Twitter. “First I’d like to thank God for putting me in the position that I am in today, and my family and coaches for always putting me in the best position to succeed. Lastly I’d like to thank all of the coaches that have offered me scholarships for believing in me and giving me an opportunity.

“After a long talk with my family I decided to commit to the University of Southern California.”

Lang is the 51st-ranked player in the state of California, hailing from Maranatha High School in Pasadena. He is rated as the 20th strong-side defensive end in the 2017 class, per the 247 Sports composite.

The 6-foot-5, 278 pound prospect will help bolster USC’s numbers on the defensive line — an area of great need for the Trojans in recruiting.

The graduation of Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and the transfer of Noah Jefferson have added to USC’s depth concerns in the trenches, having lost five defensive lineman after the 2015 season.

With Lang’s commitment, USC is back up to 15 commits for 2017 after losing two commitments earlier in the month, including defensive lineman James Lynch. Last week linebacker Tayler Katoa also pledged for the Trojans.

USC’s 2017 class is headlined by five-star running back Stephen Carr and four-star prospects like quarterback Jack Sears, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and defensive end Hunter Echols.

