Tennessee Vols Tied With Miami Hurricanes for Most Players All Time in the Super Bowl

Tennessee football is tied with the Miami Hurricanes for the most alumni all time to play in the Super Bowl. The Volunteers have had 61 players in the game.

Once again, at least one former Vol will be playing in the Super Bowl. This has become a tradition for Tennessee football, and this year’s big game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons is no different.

Justin Coleman will be playing for the Patriots in the game. Meanwhile, Matt Simms is on the Falcons roster, although he’s not likely to dress. Still, with Coleman, a Tennessee tradition of Super Bowl alumni continues. And the NFL’s college football Twitter page recognized it.

As you can see, no other SEC team is in the Top 5. In fact, no other SEC team has come within 10 players of the Vols.

According to UTSports’s breakdown of the Vols in the Super Bowl, Tennessee is now on an eight-year streak of having at least one alumnus in the Super Bowl when you add this year.

Before that, the Vols had a streak of 17 straight years in which they had at least one player in the Super Bowl.

Last year, former Vols made a huge impact in the Super Bowl, with Malik Jackson playing a huge role in the defense forcing multiple fumbles and setting up touchdowns, Britton Colquitt as the punter in a defensive struggle, and Peyton Manning as the quarterback.

This streak comes even as Tennessee has faded in the NFL Draft, with no players selected in each of the past two years.

Technically, this eight-year streak for the Vols also includes at least one alumnus on the winning team in the Super Bowl.

However, Jerod Mayo was that player for the Patriots in the 2014-2015 season, but he did not play since he got hurt for the year.

