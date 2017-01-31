Tennessee Vols Morning Report: Women’s Basketball Upset, Men’s vs Former Coach, Signing Day Special, Fulmer AD Talk

A women’s basketball upset, a men’s game against a former coach, Signing Day, and athletic director talk lead the Tennessee Vols news for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The news is crazy across the country as the first month of 2017 draws to an end. And for the Tennessee Vols, it doesn’t get any less crazy.

But it might be a bit better.

We still have no updates on the J.P. Prince situation that we brought you yesterday, which is the one bit of bad news in this morning report. But in terms of things impacting the teams on the court or the field, there is some excitement to get to.

Both basketball programs are riding extremely high, as the men are now generating a ton of interest while the women just scored a huge victory.

Meanwhile, National Signing Day is a day away, and there is more athletic director talk. Let’s begin with Signing Day and the news surrounding recruiting.

Tennessee Vols to hold live National Signing Day show – Mike Strange, Knoxville News Sentinel

This year’s National Signing Day may not have the same buzz for Tennessee football that previous ones have had, but that’s not stopping the Vols from promoting it. They will host a Signing Day show on the school’s athletic website that precedes Butch Jones’s press conference and interviews with coaches and players.

The show dubbed “EL17E” runs from 7 a.m. until noon EST at UTsports.com. Mike Keith, voice of the NFL Tennessee Titans, will host from the Ray and Lucy Hand Studio on campus. In addition to updates as the signed letters of intent arrive, the newest Vols will be showcased in highlights.

Former Vol Kevin Simon endorses Phillip Fulmer for Athletic Director – John Brice, GoVols247

Now an NFL personnel expert, Kevin Simon, who played for the Tennessee Vols from 2001 to 2005, has come out in favor of his former coach for the school’s athletic director position. Simon used his own way of scouting personnel for the Atlanta Falcons to make his case for Fulmer.

“Well, and I like to try to look at things from a neutral standpoint, but I don’t think you could find a better, more qualified individual for this position at the University of Tennessee. And one of the things that he’s done, and there’s a lot of things an athletics director has to have to be successful, but one of the things is hiring coaches. The right types of coaches, what are their philosophies, what does that standard look like? And after hiring dozens of coaches on his staff and being around the likes of Pat Summitt and all the other great coaches that we’ve had around Tennessee over the course of his 35 career years being around the university, there’s been a lot of different kinds of conversations.”

Tennessee Lady Vols shock No. 4 South Carolina on the road – UTSports

It was their biggest win in a decade during the regular season. Holly Warlick’s team proved it has the talent to go head to head with anybody, even if it doesn’t have the depth. With the win, Tennessee moved to 14-7 overall and 5-3 in the SEC.

Despite a late three-pointer to tie the game by No. 4 South Carolina, junior Jaime Nared’s clutch free throws in the final seconds stunned the Gamecocks for a huge road victory in Colonial Life Arena, 76-74. Nared, who was 11 of 12 from the free throw line in the second half, drew a foul with five seconds remaining in the game and converted on both attempts to ice the game for the Lady Vols.

Tennessee basketball set to face Auburn on the road Tuesday – UTSports

Coming off their best week in the Rick Barnes era, Tennessee basketball has another huge game. And here, the storylines are plenty. At 12-9 and with two huge quality wins over the Kansas State and Kentucky Wildcats, the Vols are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. But to continue it, they have to beat an Auburn team on the road that is also on the bubble. And of course, that Auburn team has Bruce Pearl, the Vols’ former coach who led them to unprecedented success.

Head coach Rick Barnes met with reporters on Monday at the Ray & Lucy Hand Digital Studio, discussing the Vols successful homestand and previewing Tuesday’s SEC contest at Auburn (9 p.m. ET, SEC Network). A full video replay of the press conference can be viewed above while the full transcript of his comments can be found below.

