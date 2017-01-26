Tennessee Vols Morning Report: Todd Kelly Jr. Honors Zaevion Dobson, Softball All-SEC, Tennis

Todd Kelly Jr. speaking on Zaevion Dobson, Preseason All-SEC Softball Tennessee Vols, and tennis lead the Volunteers updates for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

We’re closing in on the recruiting season, and men’s basketball has generated fan interest overnight. So the Tennessee Vols are a hot topic on Rocky Top.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vols are still trying to find out exactly where they belong in the mix.

And the Senior Bowl is this week, as former Vols try to make their case in front of scouts.

Simply put, lots of things are happening this week. Today, we’ve got a big Lady Vols game to cover for you, and the alternative sports also have some news.

But let’s start with some heartwarming football news.

Safety Todd Kelly Jr. speaks to school on Zaevion Dobson day – Gridiron Now

Todd Kelly Jr. has been a leader in honoring Zaevion Dobson, a Knoxville football star who was murdered in 2015. He now wears Dobson’s number, and he continued his work in remembering Dobson earlier this week.

Tennessee safety Todd Kelly Jr. is working to make sure that others learn from the legacy of a young Knoxville football star who died a year ago. Kelly made a speech at a Knoxville-area school as part of Zaevion Dobson Day this week in honor of the former Fulton High School player who died at age 15 in December 2015 after shielding three girls from the gunfire of a drive-by shooter.

Lady Vols to face Florida Gators on the road Thursday – UTSports

Holly Warlick spoke to the media Wednesday about the Tennessee Lady Vols getting set to face the Florida Gators on the Road Thursday night. Here’s a look at some of the things she said.

“Florida is a really well-coached team. Coach Amanda Butler does a great job, and she has kids that play hard. The kids don’t care if there are five people or ten people; they come ready to play. I don’t anticipate anything different. They have always played tough; they beat us last year coming in here. They are not going to back down to Tennessee, and (I) don’t expect them to. Unfortunately, they lost one of their best scorers, but I don’t think that young lady wanted to be on the team, so I think their team is playing hard and better off without the negativity.”

Two Vols named to 2017 Preseason All-SEC Softball team – SECSports

Tennessee Vols junior infielder Meghan Gregg and senior outfielder Megan Greer were both named 2017 Preseason All-SEC players on Wednesday.

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 10th annual Preseason All-SEC Team to highlight the upcoming season of SEC softball. Florida, Georgia and LSU led all schools with three selections each. Tennessee and Texas A&M have two representatives apiece on the squad, while Alabama and Auburn each had one player named to the team. In a class-by-class breakdown, the 2017 team consists of six seniors, six juniors and three sophomores.

Women’s Tennis Vol Sadie Hammond named SEC Player of the Week – UTSports

After helping lead Tennessee to a 4-0 start on the season, sophomore Sadie Hammond was named the SEC Player of the Week on Wednesday. “It’s such an honor to receive this award,” Hammond said. “It was a very special weekend with the team, coaches and fans. All credit goes to them because I couldn’t have performed and focused the way I wanted to without them. I can’t explain how much I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

