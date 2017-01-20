Tennessee Vols Morning Report: Spring Game, Dobbs & Barnes, AD Update

The Tennessee Vols Orange and White Game, Joshua Dobbs and Rick Barnes, and the athletic director update lead the Volunteers news for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

The United States of America is set to name a new president today, but the Tennessee Vols still don’t have a new athletic director.

And that search began even before the election.

As we get set to bring you the Tennessee Vols news today, the AD search has an update with a statement from the university.

Meanwhile, there’s a crossover story from football to basketball with a conversation between members of both programs.

And there is some housekeeping to get to as we look forward to the spring. Let’s start with the AD update, though.

UT issues statement on AD search – Mike Strange, The Tennessean

It looks like the wait for a new Tennessee Vols athletic director is going to have to continue. We know that Dave Hart is leaving, and we know some candidates. But the Vols are still waiting for their new chancellor, Beverly Davenport, to start. She starts Feb. 15. In response to the wait, here’s part of the statement the university released.

“Dr. Davenport arrives on Feb. 15 to begin serving as UT Knoxville’s chancellor. She has said that filling the AD position is one of her top priorities. The athletic director serves as a member of the chancellor’s cabinet. Dr. Davenport has emphasized the importance of finding the best person for this key role.”

Joshua Dobbs and Rick Barnes have a conversation with each other – Wes Rucker, GoVols247

Having finished his career with Tennessee football, quarterback Joshua Dobbs drew the interest of Tennessee basketball’s head coach. Dobbs and Rick Barnes had a conversation about life recently.

Barnes and Dobbs talked family, faith, football, baseball, engineering, leadership and, of course, a little basketball. Dobbs talked about growing up an only child in a family that demanded excellence in everything and didn’t tolerate excuses for anything, and how he was always raised to not let sports define him.

Date set for Orange & White game – UTSports

The smell of spring is just around the corner! And Tennessee Vols fans are ready for a new chapter after such a brutal end to this past season. The first step is the update on when the Spring Game is.

The Tennessee football team will hold its annual DISH Orange & White Game on April 22 with a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff at Neyland Stadium. Admission and parking for the DISH Orange & White game are free. Before the game, Tennessee will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day. UT players and head coach Butch Jones will be available for autographs while Smokey and the Tennessee cheer and dance team will be available for photos. Details on the festivities surrounding the Orange & White Game and spring practice dates will be released when they become available.

This article originally appeared on