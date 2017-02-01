Tennessee Vols Morning Report: Signing Day, Basketball Updates

Football National Signing Day, Tennessee Vols basketball updates, and swimming and softball lead the Volunteers news for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

It’s National Signing Day, and Tennessee Vols news is aplenty on Rocky Top right now. From another basketball win to Signing Day itself to even news surrounding other sports, there’s a lot of it to bring you here on this first day of February.

As we get set to bring you the morning report, the first of February is like Christmas for Tennessee fans. All the sports have some excitement to bring you.

Spring sports are around the corner. Signing Day is a coach’s Christmas in general. And men’s and women’s basketball is on a roll.

All of that is reflected in this news.

So let’s start with the big story of the day, related to recruiting.

National Signing Day arrives for Tennessee football – UTSports

With a Top 15 recruiting class once again, it’s time to find out if Butch Jones and Co. will be able to make a splash on the final day before the classes are sealed…for the most part. Here’s where you can go to follow the events.

UTSports.com will feature live coverage of 2017 National Signing Day this Wednesday, Feb. 1, starting at 7 a.m. ET. “EL17E: Tennessee Signing Day presented by First Tennessee Bank” will be a live, five-hour show that includes the first word on the newest Vols, features, highlights and interviews. Tennessee head coach Butch Jones will hold live press conference at 3 p.m. ET, available on UTSports.com.

Tennessee basketball wins fourth straight at Auburn – John Zenor, Associated Press

The Tennessee Vols took care of business on the road against their former head coach in Bruce Pearl, whom they are 4-1 against ever since he took the job at Auburn.

Grant Williams opened the game with a 3-pointer and the resurgent Tennessee Volunteers never lost that lead. Admiral Schofield scored 18 points and Williams added 17 to help Tennessee win its fourth straight game with an 87-77 victory Tuesday night over Auburn.

Jaime Nared named SEC Women’s co-Player of the Week – SECSports

After leading the Vols to two straight wins, including a huge upset victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, Jaime Nared has joined Mercedes Russell and Diamond DeShields as a Lady Vol worthy of national recognition. Here are some of the points in her favor.

Fired in a career-high 27 points and added five rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Lady Vols upset #4 South Carolina in Columbia on Monday night.

The win was Tennessee’s first over a top-5 team on the road since beating #5 UConn, 70-64, on Jan. 6, 2007.

Vols No. 15 in both softball preseason polls – UTSports

Ralph and Karen Weekly’s team is in the softball preseason Top 15 for the 14th straight year. After missing out on the College World Series last year via elimination by Arizona, they are back to hope for another run.

The SEC had the most teams represented in both polls once again as nine schools were included in the NFCA Poll, including six of the top 15, and nine were among the top 25 teams in USA Softball poll, with five in the top 10. Other SEC teams in the polls included Auburn, Florida, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky and Texas A&M. Ole Miss was among those receiving votes in both polls as well.

Three Vols recognized by SEC Swimming and Diving – SECSports

Liam Stone, Kira Toussaint, and Megan Small all represented the Tennessee Vols as SEC Male Diver, SEC Female Swimmer, and SEC Female Freshman of the Week.

