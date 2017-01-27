Tennessee Vols Morning Report: Recruiting, Women’s Basketball Win, Track & Field

Tennessee Vols football recruiting, the women’s basketball team beating Florida, and Track and Field headline the Volunteers news for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Happy Friday to everybody on Rocky Top! The Tennessee Vols have some good news to keep fans excited as they go into the weekend.

Basketball is riding some momentum on both sides, football recruiting is winding down, and the start of spring sports is just around the corner.

As we get set to bring you the news on Rocky Top for today, there is a focus on one of those spring sports. The momentum from women’s basketball also generates some worthy headlines.

But let’s start with some recruiting news with National Signing Day five days away.

Trey Smith working to help Vols land LaBryan Ray, Aaron Sterling – John Brice, GoVols247

LaBryan Ray and Aaron Sterling are two four-star defensive linemen that have the Tennessee Vols in their top three but seem to be favoring other schools. Well, it looks like Butch Jones could have an ally with his top recruit, offensive lineman Trey Smith.

Trey Smith readily admits he couldn’t wait for his recruiting process to end, and it certainly is a factor the 247Sports five-star already is enrolled on the University of Tennessee campus. Despite being just a three-week college veteran, Smith is trying to help the Vols add to their 2017 signing class.

Lady Vols beat Florida on the road – Dan Fleser, Knoxville News Sentinel

Holly Warlick’s Tennessee Lady Vols took advantage of their easy schedule this past week and got back to having a winning record in the SEC. It was perfect for them as they get set to take the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road next. They beat the Florida Gators Thursday, which was another crucial road win, their second SEC road win of the year.

Tennessee held on to a lead on the road for a change Thursday night. While the Lady Vols’ grip wasn’t vise-like, it was better than before. The result was an 84-75 SEC women’s basketball victory over Florida before a crowd of 2,059 at Exactech Arena.

Track & Field Vols set for Razorbacks Invitational – UTSports

The nationally-ranked Tennessee men’s and women’s track and field teams are back in action this weekend as they head to the Razorback Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center hosted by Arkansas. The two-day event will kick off on Friday, Jan. 27 at 11:30 a.m. CT with the heptathlon 60-meter dash. Friday evening’s prime time events, scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, will get underway with the men’s distance medley relay. Saturday’s schedule begins at 11:15 a.m. with the men’s 3000m race. The Razorback Invitational will be streamed live on Saturday from 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET until 4:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast will show live events from the Saturday afternoon schedule and featured events from Friday evening.

